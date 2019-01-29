In the MT5 strategy tester I have discovered a very big problem and ask for help!
With ActivTrades, do you have a MT5 netted account, or a hedged account?The default is netted (but you can request hedged). Netted accounts will behave like you describe.
...
Once a test was carried out on the platform of the manufacturer MetaQuotes demo account and once on the platform of the broker ActivTrades. ...
There are two platforms only -
- Metatrader 4, and
- Metatrader 5.
Yes, some brokers are telling the people on their websites that they (the brokers) are having their own platform.
But when we download "their own platform" so we can see that it is Metatrader 4 (MT4) or Metatrader 5 (MT5).
What is the difference in this case (and your case)?
The quotes/data. And every broker is having the different account specification.
Every broker is having their own data and the different quality of the datafeed.
So, everything is different except the platform: the platform is same one (MT5 in our case).
Example of using many brokers with one MT5 instance -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Candles Have Disappeared On Chart MT5
Alain Verleyen, 2017.12.02 15:41
You are right. Though Metaquotes itself is confusing people with their "demo" account which is only available to get free beta testers.
To everyone : Metaquotes is NOT a broker, don't use it unless you know what you are doing. Use a demo account with a real broker, there are plenty.
Es gibt nur zwei Plattformen -
- Metatrader 4 und
- Metatrader 5.
Ja, einige Broker sagen den Leuten auf ihren Websites, dass sie ihre Plattform haben.
Wenn wir jedoch "ihre eigene Plattform" herunterladen, können wir feststellen, dass es sich um Metatrader 4 (MT4) oder Metatrader 5 (MT5) handelt.
Was ist der Unterschied in Ihrem Fall?
Die Zitate / Daten. Und jeder Broker hat eine andere Kontenspezifikation.
Jeder Broker hat seine eigenen Daten und die unterschiedliche Qualität des Dateneingangs.
Auch ist alles anders als die Plattform: Die Plattform ist dieselbe (in unserem Fall MT5).
Beispiel für die Verwendung vieler Broker mit einer MT5-Instanz -
Ich habe das Problem gefunden und möchte mich für Eure Teilnahme bedanken
ActivTrades bietet die Demoversion nur im Netting-Modus und MetaQuotes bietet die Demoversion im Hedge-Modus an. Eigentlich sollte dieser Modus als Option vorhanden sein und nicht als eigene Handelsplattform. Erst durch meine Recherche kam ich auf die Seite https://www.mql5.com/de/articles/2299 wo dieser Modus genauer beschrieben wurde. Nochmals vielen Dank, aber ich glaube diesen Modus kennen die wenigsten und sollte von den EA-Herstellern hervorgehoben werden, für welche Plattform der EA geeignet ist.
- www.mql5.com
I have found the problem and would like to thank you for your participation
ActivTrades offers the demo version only in netting mode and MetaQuotes offers the demo version in hedge mode. Actually, this mode should exist as an option and not as a separate trading platform. For the first time through my research came the page https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/2299 where this mode was described in more detail. Thank you again, but I do not think this mode is the least known and this should also be emphasized by the EA manufacturers, for which platform the EA is suitable.
The EA should not allow trade for account type it is not designed for.
It might be wise to stop using this particular EA, because it is apparently poorly coded and could have other issues as well.
I have found the problem and would like to thank you for your participation
ActivTrades offers the demo version only in netting mode and MetaQuotes offers the demo version in hedge mode. Actually, this mode should exist as an option and not as a separate trading platform. Only through my research came the page https://www.mql5.com/de/articles/2299 where this mode was described in more detail. Thank you again, but I do not think this mode is the least known and should be emphasized by the EA manufacturers for which platform the EA is suitable.
MetaQuotes affers demo account in nettings and hedging mode - example:
hedging mode -
nettings mode -
But MetaQuotes is not a broker. So, it may be good to use demo accounts of the brokers (there are many brokers).
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In different Paltt forms, a test was carried out with the EA Reversal Composite Candles with completely different results. The EA can be found at https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/43#!tab=tab_p_overview
Once a test was carried out on the platform of the manufacturer MetaQuotes demo account and once on the platform of the broker ActivTrades. All settings were taken over completely the same. The test was performed on EURUSD with the same specification and with a period of H1. All settings of the EA have been adopted and also the historical database has been rectified to EURUSD_my. Also the options of the platforms were taken over, so that there was no difference.
In the platform of ActivTrades the EA was switched so that when opening a sell order the buy order was closed and vice versa, so that only one order was active.
The MetaQuotes platform did not pay attention to this, so many trades were opened until a stop loss or a take profit closed the order.Therefore, I ask for clarification of this very very big problem and an explanation of how this is possible at all. Please and thank you