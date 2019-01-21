MT4 does not copy the signals

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 I rented VPS for 1 month. But MT 4 does not copy the signals. Someone help me pls..
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Hoadt15:
 I rented VPS for 1 month. But MT 4 does not copy the signals. Someone help me pls..

Make sure you've completed all the necessary steps in order to subscribe to a MT4 signal:

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Make sure you've completed all the necessary steps in order to subscribe to a MT4 signal:

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731

Thanks. 

I have set up and am waiting for new signals.

What does the Devation / Slippage setting mean? What is its effect?

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Hoadt15:

Thanks. 

I have set up and am waiting for new signals.

What does the Devation / Slippage setting mean? What is its effect?

Its the allowed slippage value, under which the MQL5 signal copying system will open trades.

It doesn't work as it should though, I've seen trades opened at a much larger slippage.

 
Looks like the VPS server is not working?
This morning I went to the web and found the provider has 2 signals, while MT4 on my phone has no signal. I have to turn on MT4 on PC, the new signal is transferred.

The provider issues the signal at 02:15.

I checked on the web at 02:22. I turned on MT4 on PC at 02:23.

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Hoadt15:
Looks like the VPS server is not working?
This morning I went to the web and found the provider has 2 signals, while MT4 on my phone has no signal. I have to turn on MT4 on PC, the new signal is transferred.

The provider issues the signal at 02:15.

I checked on the web at 02:22. I turned on MT4 on PC at 02:23.

SYNCHRONIZATION OF SIGNAL SUBSCRIPTION

1. When you are subscribed to a signal, you should check frequently that your signal subscription is active and you are copying the trades perfectly. Please go to your MT4 Navigator window and right click on the VPS number, under your account. Click on the >> Journals, option.



2. On the Journals log file that opens, you should locate a: signal enabled, message along with details of your signal subscription, like the copying ratio etc.



3. If you see a: signal disabled, message then something is wrong, you should go over your MT4 or MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Signals, tab settings again and then re-synchronize with your MQL5 VPS.




4. You should check for this: signal enabled, message regularly (once a day I would say), in order to ensure that you are copying the signal perfectly.


WARNING: After you finished with the synchronization of the signal subscription to the MQL5 VPS, you don’t need to tick the: Enable realtime signal subscription, option again in your local computer’s MT4/5 platform, because that way you will copy the signal twice and this is extremely dangerous !!!



 
Is it OK? Thank you.
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Hoadt15:
Is it OK? Thank you.

Perfect.

 
The system worked well. Thank you very much!
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