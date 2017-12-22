VPS
It depends on what you use for copying. There are trade copier EAs in the market that do the trick for you without needing a VPS. Basically, you will have a master account on which your trades are being executed and another one or more slave accounts. You will have the EA running on both the master and slave accounts. The EA will monitor all trading activity on the master account and communicate them to the slave accounts for replication. The important thing to know is that you will need to have a stable connection on all the machines where your MetaTrader accounts are running. If your internet connection is lost on any of the machines, the communication between the master and slave is interrupted and they will no longer be in sync. When the connection between them is lost, a losing trade closed on the master account may continue to stay open on the slave accounts which will lead to disasters. THIS IS EXACTLY WHY YOU MAY WANT TO CONSIDER VPS. VPS guarantees that your MetaTrader account is open and running on a stable machine with a stable internet connection.
Hope that helped
You don't need a VPS:
No Carl!
He need.
It depends on what you use for copying. There are trade copier EAs in the market that do the trick for you without needing a VPS. Basically, you will have a master account on which your trades are being executed and another one or more slave accounts. You will have the EA running on both the master and slave accounts. The EA will monitor all trading activity on the master account and communicate them to the slave accounts for replication. The important thing to know is that you will need to have a stable connection on all the machines where your MetaTrader accounts are running. If your internet connection is lost on any of the machines, the communication between the master and slave is interrupted and they will no longer be in sync. When the connection between them is lost, a losing trade closed on the master account may continue to stay open on the slave accounts which will lead to disasters. THIS IS EXACTLY WHY YOU MAY WANT TO CONSIDER VPS. VPS guarantees that your MetaTrader account is open and running on a stable machine with a stable internet connection.
Hope that helped
Hey? I want to copy mt4 signals; but I need some clarifications first :-
1. Do I need to rent a VPS for me to copy trades?
If you want to avoid power and internet disruption problems, then you need a VPS.
Otherwise you will have to leave open your MT platform 24/7 and risk not copying some trades when there is a disconnection between your local platform and that of signal provider's.
If you want to avoid power and internet disruption problems, then you need a VPS.
Otherwise you will have to leave open your MT platform 24/7 and risk not copying some trades when there is a disconnection between your local platform and that of signal provider's.
In addition, his laptop (or PC) might be in another country/continent of the broker and signal. So, it will be very slow and big latency.
No Carl!
He need.
That's not quite correct!
It might be better to have a VPS for trading, signals or EAs directly - that wasn't his question!
But I even can trade signals from e.g. my own laptop at home.
So to trade signals (and that was the question) you don't need a VPS.
You might add it must not be a Linux VPS!
That's not quite correct!
It might be better to have a VPS for trading, signals or EAs directly - that wasn't his question!
But I even can trade signals from e.g. my own laptop at home.
So to trade signals (and that was the question) you don't need a VPS.
You might add it must not be a Linux VPS!
Peter Githuku:
Hey? I want to copy mt4 signals; but I need some clarifications first :-
1. Do I need to rent a VPS for me to copy trades?
!
I have a rented VPS and I have migrated all to it what I would like to know if how do I monitor the trades on the VPS ?
I am using a broker and their version of MT4, so do I monitor it from the brokers portal or can I do it from my own PC ?
I ask this as often my PC goes off or I lose internet connection hence why I am using the VPS in the first place but after I turn my PC on or regain connection my PC and VPS are out of synch.
I have a rented VPS and I have migrated all to it what I would like to know if how do I monitor the trades on the VPS ?
I am using a broker and their version of MT4, so do I monitor it from the brokers portal or can I do it from my own PC ?
I ask this as often my PC goes off or I lose internet connection hence why I am using the VPS in the first place but after I turn my PC on or regain connection my PC and VPS are out of synch.
Hello you can use: https://www.mql5.com/en/trading
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Hey? I want to copy mt4 signals; but I need some clarifications first :-
1. Do I need to rent a VPS for me to copy trades?