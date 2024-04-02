MQL5 VPS Signals
Check the subscription procedure which is related to MQL5 VPS (there are some steps so you can check some of them):
How to Subscribe to MT5 Signal - the instructions
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422 (MT5)
Check the subscription procedure which is related to MQL5 VPS (there are some steps so you can check some of them):
How to Subscribe to MT5 Signal - the instructions
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422 (MT5)
Thank you, I followed all the steps and everything is fine
I only have one question: If I turn off my computer, the VPS will not stop. Will it stay running?
Thank you, I followed all the steps and everything is fine
I only have one question: If I turn off my computer, the VPS will not stop. Will it stay running?
If you use MQL5 VPS and you have migrated successfully, you can close your computer without any problem.
Right click on your MQL5 VPS >> Journals, to check that everything runs smoothly.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
is the vps working normally with the signal provider?
and if I turn off my PC the vps will still work normally?