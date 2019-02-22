Experts: 2 Days Breakout
SL and TP prices are calculated from range of previous day. Using a fixed value for a strategy like this is not only self-defeating but also illogic, in my opinion. I think that is always better make it "dynamic" instead of using fixed value that need to be optimized and can work well only in specific period and maybe not for the next day. A lot of people love systems with fixed SL and TP and waste a lot of time overfitting those.
I prefer a more dynamic approach, always based on market condition. ATR based SL can be another good thing but for this strategy I think that is better refers to day the triggers the breakout.
Hi Fabio,
Very good concept, it is better than many EAs in the markets place !
I changed time frame to Hour, then it produced 400% for 1 year.
Please put money management and add some feature like 'trailing stop' as I can see many orders go correct direction and show many pips in profit, but after 2-3 days the order didn't close and it reached return point, then it end up with lose.
Hi Fabio,
Very good concept, it is better than many EAs in the markets place !
I changed time frame to Hour, then it produced 400% for 1 year.
Please put money management and add some feature like 'trailing stop' as I can see many orders go correct direction and show many pips in profit, but after 2-3 days the order didn't close and it reached return point, then it end up with lose.
Thanks for your good feedback!
I always suggest to people to not use a trailing stop in short term environment (like this strategy). Maybe a partial close of the order and a SL set to breakeven.
Usually, in the FreeCode section I uploads very raw concepts that can be improved with well-know function, not complete EA that can be used as-is...
Hi Fabio, I want to share additional ideas on your concept .
The form of the candles like picture will caused of the problem. If we can filter it with Stochastic or MACD slope up/down trend may help.
The candle size also matter, if too small it will cause of easily touching SL
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2 Days Breakout:
Follow daily movement after 2 days breakout
Author: Fabio Cavalloni