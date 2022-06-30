Indicators: Position Size Calculator - Based on VP money Management rules - page 2
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Hi all,
My apologies for the confusion, but is this available for MT5? And if so, can anyone assist me with installing it? I have been following VP for about 4 weeks now, which lead me here. This calculator looks genius and I would love to be able to use it. Many thanks in advance and cheers to the other NoNonsense followers!
Hi @brentyblanco
Please see below is a link to my latest trans-code, I have made sure it works on either MT4 and MT5 - and I have incorporated the latest fixes as well.
Let me know if you need help compiling and installing it.
Regards,
Chris
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/24365
Hi @brentyblanco
Please see below is a link to my latest trans-code, I have made sure it works on either MT4 and MT5 - and I have incorporated the latest fixes as well.
Let me know if you need help compiling and installing it.
Regards,
Chris
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/24365
Hi Chris
On the MT4 version the text is way too close together - overlapping. tried changing font size but same result. Can it be spaced out a bit? thank you
Hello @ratrading
I'll refer you to @wjbrown for this MT4 version.
But, it might be worth you looking at the MT5 version that I wrote, because it is also intended to work in MT4 as well, and I also included more font spacing suitable for my HiDPI screen. So I think that should work for you too. If you could try that, you can download the file and just rename the file extension from .mq5 to .mq4. My file is linked here: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/24365.
FYI: I'm also trying to make the volume calculation handle the situation of cross currency exchange rates, eg, say when the user's deposit account currency is in CHF, and you are trading EURNZD, then the volume now doesnt look right. Hope to find some time this weekend to play with this a bit more.
Chris
Sir Good day!
im one of the VP follower too.
How about if we add for the Swap value for both Long and Short even the standard one for 1 lot.
Thanks
Hey mate, thanks for this, it's exactly what I was looking for (I've been watching VP too).
Is there any way to change the spacing (i.e. to add a line between each text lines)? For some reason on my monitor, it's all squished together: https://www.mql5.com/en/charts/9759351/usdcad-h1-easy-forex
Hi
Love this indicator!
Just a quick question, does the lot size take into account entering 2 positions with one using the TP given and the other without a TP so we are still only risking 2% with two positions open?
Hy Guys
h ow can i chnage the space between the Lines
all looks so cramped on my MT4
have tried a lot but
always have to sepereate the manually so i can read it
great job guys! can we get the SL and TP values in pips as well, please? also, can the trade size be shown in lots as well?
thanks!
Nevermind - i just realised that 'volume' is the lot size i was looking for. I just renamed it to Lot size, made small modification myself so it now show's the SL in pips, stripped out the values i don't care about and re-ordered the fields a little so the information flows a little better for my tastes. thanks for the original leg work to get this done guys!
also updated ATR to use the ATR value from previous day