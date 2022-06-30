Indicators: Position Size Calculator - Based on VP money Management rules
Thank you.
Very helpful indeed.
Great and Very helpful.
The text block works well but cannot be moved around the screen.
Also, on a small screen like on my MS Pro, the text block compresses vertically so that the lines overlap rendering them unreadable. I have overcome this by dragging each line to a new position thus separating them.
Again, this is a great help and I thank you for sharing it.
Love this! I use MT5 - How do I convert this to MT5 source file?
Hi Andres,
I'm in the same boat, see my mql5 transcode below.
Cheers,
Chris
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| pos_size.mq5 | //| Copyright 2018, Silverapex | //| https://silverapex.co.uk | //| mql5 version by Chris Plewright | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2018, Silverapex" #property link "https://silverapex.co.uk" #property version "B-1.02" #property strict #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 1 #property indicator_plots 0 #include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsTxtControls.mqh> #include <Tools\DateTime.mqh> input int InpATRperiod=14; // ATR Periods input double InpRisk=0.01; // Risk Size % input double InpSLfactor=1.5; // Stop Loss as a factor of ATR input double InpTPfactor=1.0; // Take Profit as a factor of ATR input int InpFontSize=8; // Font size input color InpColor=clrMagenta; // Color //input ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT InpAnchor=ANCHOR_LEFT; // Anchor type //input bool InpBack=false; // Background object //input bool InpSelection=false; // Highlight to move //input bool InpHidden=true; // Hidden in the object list //input long InpZOrder=0; // Priority for mouse click string AccntC= AccountInfoString(ACCOUNT_CURRENCY); //Currency of Acount eg USD,GBP,EUR string CounterC=StringSubstr(Symbol(),3,3); //The Count Currency eg GBPUSD is USD string ExC=AccntC+CounterC; //Create the Pair for account eg USDGBP CChartObjectEdit m_text_labels[]; int m_atr_handle; double m_atr_buffer[]; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { EventSetMillisecondTimer(1000); text_init("textATR"); text_init("textEQUITY"); text_init("textRISK"); text_init("texttimeleft"); text_init("textlotsize"); text_init("textBuySL"); text_init("textBuyTP"); text_init("textSellSL"); text_init("textSellTP"); //--- Average True Range indicator m_atr_handle=iATR(Symbol(), 0, InpATRperiod ); if(m_atr_handle==INVALID_HANDLE) { printf("Error creating ATR indicator"); return(INIT_FAILED); } ArraySetAsSeries( m_atr_buffer ,true); return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { //--- double ExCRate=1; //Assume Account is same as counter so ExCRate=1 AccntC=AccountInfoString(ACCOUNT_CURRENCY);// AccountCurrency(); //Currency of Acount eg USD,GBP,EUR CounterC=StringSubstr(Symbol(),3,3); //The Count Currency eg GBPUSD is USD ExC=AccntC+CounterC; //Create the Pair for account eg USDGBP if(AccntC!=CounterC) ExCRate= SymbolInfoDouble(ExC,SYMBOL_ASK); //Get the correct FX rate for the Account to Counter conversion if(ExCRate ==0) ExCRate=1.0; if(CopyBuffer(m_atr_handle,0,0, 1,m_atr_buffer)!=1) { Print("CopyBuffer into m_atr_buffer from iATR failed, not enough data yet"); } double ATRPrice=m_atr_buffer[0]; double ATRPoints=m_atr_buffer[0]/_Point; //Get the ATR in points to calc SL and TP double riskVAccntC=AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_EQUITY)*InpRisk; //Risk in Account Currency double riskvalue=(ExCRate/1)*riskVAccntC; //Risk in Counter Currency double slpoints=(ATRPoints*InpSLfactor); double riskperpoint=(riskvalue/slpoints); double lotSize=riskperpoint; //Risk in currency per point if(CounterC=="JPY") //Fudge to cope with JPY points being bigger lotSize=riskperpoint/100; double ask = SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(), SYMBOL_ASK)/_Point; //double bid = SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(), SYMBOL_BID)/_Point; double buySLPoints = -1*ATRPoints*InpSLfactor; double buySLPrice = (ask + buySLPoints)*_Point; double buyTPPoints = ATRPoints * InpTPfactor; double buyTPPrice = (ask + buyTPPoints)*_Point; double sellSLPoints = ATRPoints*InpSLfactor; double sellSLPrice = (ask+sellSLPoints)*_Point; double sellTPPoints = -1*ATRPoints*InpTPfactor; double sellTPPrice = (ask+sellTPPoints)*_Point; text_update("textATR",StringFormat("ATR(%.0f): %.0f pt, %.5f %s",InpATRperiod,ATRPoints,ATRPrice,CounterC )); text_update("textEQUITY",StringFormat("Equity: %.2f %s",AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_EQUITY),AccntC)); text_update("textRISK",StringFormat("Risk: %.2f %s %.2f %s",riskVAccntC,AccntC,riskvalue,CounterC)); text_update("textlotsize",StringFormat("Volume: %.2f Lots",lotSize)); text_update("textBuySL",StringFormat("Buy SL: %.0f pt, %.5f %s",buySLPoints,buySLPrice,CounterC )); text_update("textBuyTP",StringFormat("Buy TP: %.0f pt, %.5f %s",buyTPPoints,buyTPPrice,CounterC )); text_update("textSellSL",StringFormat("Sell SL: %.0f pt, %.5f %s",sellSLPoints,sellSLPrice,CounterC )); text_update("textSellTP",StringFormat("Sell TP: %.0f pt, %.5f %s",sellTPPoints,sellTPPrice,CounterC )); upddateTimeLeft(); //--- return value of prev_calculated for next call return(rates_total); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Timer function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTimer() { upddateTimeLeft(); ChartRedraw(ChartID()); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void upddateTimeLeft() { datetime now = TimeCurrent(); datetime tm[]; // array storing the bar time ArraySetAsSeries(tm,true); //--- copy time CopyTime(_Symbol,Period(),0,2,tm); int thisbarseconds = (tm[0]-tm[1]); int seconds =thisbarseconds -( now - tm[0] ); // seconds left in bar int minutes= MathFloor(seconds/60); int hours = MathFloor(seconds/3600); minutes = minutes - hours*60; seconds = seconds - minutes*60 - hours*3600; if(Period()<240) text_update("texttimeleft",StringFormat("Time Left: %2.2d:%2.2d",minutes,seconds) ); else text_update("texttimeleft",StringFormat("Time Left: %2.2d:%2.2d:%2.2d",hours,minutes,seconds) ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { for ( int idx = 0; idx < ArraySize(m_text_labels); idx++) { ObjectDelete(ChartID(),m_text_labels[idx].Name()); } ArrayFree(m_text_labels); EventKillTimer(); } //Function to create a text field in the main Window int text_init(const string obj_label) { int idx = ArraySize(m_text_labels); ArrayResize( m_text_labels, idx + 1); int width = (int)MathCeil( 41 * InpFontSize ); int x_dist = (int)MathCeil( (5 * InpFontSize) + width); int height = (int)MathCeil( 3 + 3*InpFontSize ); int y_dist = (int)MathCeil( height * (idx + 1) ); if( ! m_text_labels[idx].Create(ChartID(),obj_label,0,x_dist,y_dist,width,height) ) { Print("Error: can't create label! code #",GetLastError()); return(0); } m_text_labels[idx].FontSize(InpFontSize); m_text_labels[idx].Color(InpColor); m_text_labels[idx].BackColor(0xFF000000); m_text_labels[idx].BorderColor( m_text_labels[idx].BackColor() ); m_text_labels[idx].ReadOnly(true); m_text_labels[idx].Corner(CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER); m_text_labels[idx].TextAlign( ALIGN_RIGHT ); m_text_labels[idx].Anchor(ANCHOR_RIGHT_UPPER); m_text_labels[idx].Fill(false); m_text_labels[idx].Selectable(false); return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int text_update(const string obj_label,const string text ) { for ( int idx = 0; idx < ArraySize(m_text_labels); idx++) { if ( m_text_labels[idx].Name() == obj_label ) { if ( m_text_labels[idx].Description() != text ) { m_text_labels[idx].Description(text); ChartRedraw(ChartID()); } return(0); } } return(1); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
thanks my friend
there is very useful one
thanks
Hi all,
My apologies for the confusion, but is this available for MT5? And if so, can anyone assist me with installing it? I have been following VP for about 4 weeks now, which lead me here. This calculator looks genius and I would love to be able to use it. Many thanks in advance and cheers to the other NoNonsense followers!
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Position Size Calculator - Based on VP money Management rules:
This indicator is based on the Money Management approach used by VP from <deleted> It uses ATR to calculate Stop Loss, Take Profit and Volume you should enter into a trade based on the percentage of your Equity you want to risk.
Author: wjbrown