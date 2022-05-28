I want to learn how to make OWN EA?

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[Deleted]  

Hello

I want to learn make MY own EA. But i don't know how to make own EA/ROBOT. Anyone can help me for learning making OWN EA. i am trying long time but i can't please anyone help me . How i can make my own EA ????

 
 

You need to learn at least simple C language + Some introduction or principles of programming languages.

After that, you just go directly to MQL4 ... you will find it easy to understand. 

 
Marco vd Heijden:
it's coool~~agree with all that 
 

if you want an easy intro route you can also look at video's from like Bilal Haider, or Jim Dandy on youtube.

Bilal Haider
Bilal Haider
  • www.youtube.com
Hey Guys!! This Channel MQLprogrammingTUTs was made, to help people, in making Awesome Expert Advisors, These Automated trading robots, can be used in Forex ...
 
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/116
Writing an Expert Advisor Using the MQL5 Object-Oriented Programming Approach
Writing an Expert Advisor Using the MQL5 Object-Oriented Programming Approach
  • 2010.07.12
  • Samuel
  • www.mql5.com
This article focuses on the object oriented approach to doing what we did in the article "Step-By-Step Guide to writing an Expert Advisor in MQL5 for Beginners" - creating a simple Expert Advisor. Most people think this is difficult, but I want to assure you that by the time you finish reading this article, you will be able to write your own Expert Advisor which is object oriented based.
 

read step by step

https://www.mql5.com/en/docs

MQL5 Reference - How to use algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
MQL5 Reference - How to use algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
  • www.mql5.com
MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) Reference - Documentation on MQL5.com
[Deleted]  
Osama Shaban:

You need to learn at least simple C language + Some introduction or principles of programming languages.

After that, you just go directly to MQL4 ... you will find it easy to understand. 

Give me c+ language book . First i have to learn c+ language.
 
nasir1a:
Give me c+ language book . First i have to learn c+ language.
I don't agree with this advice. You don't have to learn an other language before learning mql4/mql5. You have to learn to code and that can be done directly by studying/experimenting with mql4 and/or mql5.
 
you don't need to learn any other language.although all programming languages have an almost similar structure so it is much easier to learn mql if you have an understanding of any other language.also c and c++ are two different languages.
[Deleted]  
nasir1a:

Hello

I want to learn make MY own EA. But i don't know how to make own EA/ROBOT. Anyone can help me for learning making OWN EA. i am trying long time but i can't please anyone help me . How i can make my own EA ????

Hello

I would say :

- Understand the basics of the MetaEditor (launch it from MetaTrader 5)

- Understand the basics of Signals programming and EA programming

- Understand how to access Signals from an EA and how to automatically trade according to them (maybe the CTrade object ? lol)

Then you should have completed the initial requirements to go further into programming an intelligent EA, I think :)

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