I want to learn how to make OWN EA?
You need to learn at least simple C language + Some introduction or principles of programming languages.
After that, you just go directly to MQL4 ... you will find it easy to understand.
if you want an easy intro route you can also look at video's from like Bilal Haider, or Jim Dandy on youtube.
- www.youtube.com
- 2010.07.12
- Samuel
- www.mql5.com
read step by step
- www.mql5.com
You need to learn at least simple C language + Some introduction or principles of programming languages.
After that, you just go directly to MQL4 ... you will find it easy to understand.
Give me c+ language book . First i have to learn c+ language.
Hello
I want to learn make MY own EA. But i don't know how to make own EA/ROBOT. Anyone can help me for learning making OWN EA. i am trying long time but i can't please anyone help me . How i can make my own EA ????
Hello
I would say :
- Understand the basics of the MetaEditor (launch it from MetaTrader 5)
- Understand the basics of Signals programming and EA programming
- Understand how to access Signals from an EA and how to automatically trade according to them (maybe the CTrade object ? lol)
Then you should have completed the initial requirements to go further into programming an intelligent EA, I think :)
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Hello
I want to learn make MY own EA. But i don't know how to make own EA/ROBOT. Anyone can help me for learning making OWN EA. i am trying long time but i can't please anyone help me . How i can make my own EA ????