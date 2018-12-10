Hidden results in the strategy optimizer
- Why my optimization settings are hidden?
- Converting PERIOD to numbers and working with 2 periods in one EA
- Cycle identifier indicator - Make it no repaint?
I got hidden results in the strategy optimizer. Not all results are displayed cause I got a better config that given by strategy optimizer, anyone knows why that?
How ?
Your issue is not clear. Please give more details.
How ?
Your issue is not clear. Please give more details.
At first version, I got a very good result.
Now in the newer versions, I'm getting other results but that good config is still working when non-optimization backtest. However, when optimization doesn't appear.
At first version, I got a very good result.
Now in the newer versions, I'm getting other results but that good config is still working when non-optimization backtest. However, when optimization doesn't appear.
No, I'm not. You asked.
I'm trying to know why it happens this testing issue.
The problem is you don't provided any useful information. I am not asking what EA your are using, I don't care.
I am asking you concrete information about your issue : provide screenshots, logs, settings, whatever will allow other people to understand what you are talking about.
This is my last attempt.
PS: If it's a language issue, we have a Spanish section.
The problem is you don't provided any useful information. I am not asking what EA your are using, I don't care.
I am asking you concrete information about your issue : provide screenshots, logs, settings, whatever will allow other people to understand what you are talking about.
This is my last attempt.
PS: If it's a language issue, we have a Spanish section.
1. Here there are the optimization results of an expert, ordered by profit:
2. Here there is a better result from a previous set of the same expert, that isn't provided by the optimization results:
1. Here there are the optimization results of an expert, ordered by profit:
2. Here there is a better result from a previous set of the same expert, that isn't provided by the optimization results:
Ok, now I know a little bit of the problem. It's about "Genetic Algorithm" box.
Ok, now I know a little bit of the problem. It's about "Genetic Algorithm" box.
AS you said, Genetic algorithm will rarely gives you the exact same results when you run several optimization.
Also I hope you know what you are doing using Open Prices only mode, it requires specific conditions to be reliable.
And an other time please post in the correct section of the forum, this is an MT5/mql5 forum. MT4/mql4 section is here.
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