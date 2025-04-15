Optimization results inconsistent with backtest
the trades were closed due to stopping back testing.
Means: if you stop backtesting (or if the backtesting was stopped by itself) so all open traders are closed because of that (forced to close).
And it may be the other reason ..
No, Sergey
It is not stopped, it is balanced to under 0, so automatically stopped. That is confusing me, because the optimization results shows a profit $299352.10, but when backtest, it cannot complete the whole time period, and got under negative on balance and equity before the end. That is something looks like stopped.
Any idea?
I explained about what I see from your last image.
As to backtest ... it depends on many factors: number of ticks, the settings, the time of starting the backtest (this time to be the same is very important for martingale EAs and for scalpers), quality of the data, and more.
Besides, if you are using MT5 strategy tester with "every tick based on real ticks" so this kind of backtest is very close to reality (it is almost same
as you are trading by this EA).
I have same issue. After doing some digging the issue for me seems to be the MQL4 Cloud Network.
I ran a small fraction of the mismatched results using local agents and the problem went away. Let me know if this is the same for anyone else.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hi,
It suddenly appear that on my MT5 with a new adviser, after fast test, I got a list of optimization results, when I double click one of it, the result on backtest and graph doesn't match the profit result on optimization results.
Here is the backtest result when double click above Pass:4 504
Here is the graph:
All three parts are inconsistent. I tried delete cache from data folder, under tester, but it still doesn't work. Can anyone help me on this?