Experts: 1H Bolinger Bands
Hello
The EA works best with major forex pairs :EURUSD/USDCHF/GBPUSD/AUDUSD....
You need to perform back test on each pair separately.
Hi Aharon,
Thanks much for posting your various EAs; it's very kind of you. I tested this one today for the same time frame (2018.01.04-2018.11.30) on 30M EURUSD pair you have used in FXTM. The results are much different from yours (in the attached file). While your run makes a profit, my run makes a loss.
I ran another test in FxGlory to see if the results would be any different. They indeed are (attached in the second file). This one also makes a loss.
Any insight why these results would be significantly different from yours?
Ryan
Hello
Make sure that you are not working with ECN brokers,
The back test shuld be with"open prices only"
Set minimum and maximum values as you see on the page,
Make sure you have enough historical data,
Set to minimal spread or 10,20...(Perhaps the weekend had stopped at a high spread and you use the "current")
Try 1H time frame.
Try to shorten the period of time that you perform the test, for example six months or a year back instead of 5 years.
Make sure you have enough money in the account,
Make sure that you work with 0.01 lot.
Nicely done! Performs very well in initial tests.
Thanks for sharing!
Interesting. Could you post a result that has been obtained from real ticks (available with Tick Data Suite) or at least modeled real ticks (90% modelling quality)?
No,i have edited a video so you can perform back test by yourself,i know there is a big debate about wich method is better,i use only the open prices option,
Only!!! if you made a lot of money or you will make a lot of money using every tick option i would love to hear about it, if you insist then you need to shorten the period of time on wich you perform back test and use every tick option.
Have a nice time testing ;)
No,i have edited a video so you can perform back test by yourself,i know there is a big debate about wich method is better,i use only the open prices option,
Only!!! if you made a lot of money or you will make a lot of money using every tick option i would love to hear about it, if you insist then you need to shorten the period of time on wich you perform back test and use every tick option.
Have a nice time testing ;)
It is indisputable that you got a plethora of great ideas when it comes to code a strategy. But you should consider that OHLC ticks, by their nature, contain prediction of their timeframe's future. That is you should refrain from taking decisions on the high and low ticks of any frame if you are interested in the true outcome of your strategy. And this is not what your EAs do. I don't want to put your EAs down, I just want to point out that there might be a deficiency in the way you perform the backtests.
Again, i ask you did you made a lot of money using every tick option ?
If you had many years of experience you would know what i am talking about,there is a limitation of every tick data,if you import data it is not accurate,
Also there is a factor of time,if you need to perform back test for say every day or every few days.
You will use whichever method you think will suit you to make money.
I'm just showing you a strategy here and you decide how to use it.
You will be able to put down my EAs only!!! if you will make a lot of money using every tick option.
Also,my EAs can work with every tick data,read what I said before :if you want you can shorten the period of time on wich you perform back test and use every tick option you will have fine results.
The worst thing you can do is tell me to do the tests for you because you are too lazy to do it by your self after I put effort , bring you the strategy and bring you a training video, I very much hope this is not the reason you require me to perform tests for you!
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1H Bolinger Bands:
1H Bolinger Bands EA trades according to the "Bolinger Bands" indicator and two MA's, works best on 1H and M30 time frame major forex pairs.
Author: Aharon Tzadik