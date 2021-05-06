Indicators: Value Chart Deluxe Edition

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Value Chart Deluxe Edition:

Value Chart as developed by David Stendhal. Value Chart was designed to show the valuation of the market.

Author: madhatt30

 
Please message me if you discover any issues with the indicator or if you just want to tell me how awesome this indicator is or you could just drop a quick comment and let everyone else know what you thought about it.
 
Please message me if you discover any issues with the indicator or if you just want to tell me how awesome this indicator is or you could just drop a quick comment and let everyone else know what you thought about it.
 

Very interesting! If I'm right,,,,the strategy looks for counter trend entries which have accuracy anywhere btw 60-65%...

Is it possible to turn it into a Non-lagging-MTF version?(& your EMAIL pls...)

 

Very interesting! If I'm right,,,,the strategy looks for counter trend entries which have accuracy anywhere btw 60-65%...

Is it possible to turn it into a Non-lagging-MTF version?(& your EMAIL pls...)

[Deleted]  

Hello,

There is a problem about candle in the indicator that are out of the chart . see attached

[Deleted]  

Hello,

There is a problem about candle in the indicator that are out of the chart . see attached

 
sideto:

Hello,

There is a problem about candle in the indicator that are out of the chart . see attached


I have notice that bug as well. I'm working on an update for that. Thanks for the heads up :)
 
sideto:

Hello,

There is a problem about candle in the indicator that are out of the chart . see attached


I have notice that bug as well. I'm working on an update for that. Thanks for the heads up :)
 
tm9:

Very interesting! If I'm right,,,,the strategy looks for counter trend entries which have accuracy anywhere btw 60-65%...

Is it possible to turn it into a Non-lagging-MTF version?(& your EMAIL pls...)


To answer your questions. Yes if you were to take every single trade it would about 60-65%, however if you take a tick chart and wait for a pullback to a previous support/resistance area You should get about a 70-75% but I use a modified martingale strategy but thats another topic all together. as far as the MTF Non-Lagging Version I'll have to look at it and see if It is possible.
 
tm9:

Very interesting! If I'm right,,,,the strategy looks for counter trend entries which have accuracy anywhere btw 60-65%...

Is it possible to turn it into a Non-lagging-MTF version?(& your EMAIL pls...)


To answer your questions. Yes if you were to take every single trade it would about 60-65%, however if you take a tick chart and wait for a pullback to a previous support/resistance area You should get about a 70-75% but I use a modified martingale strategy but thats another topic all together. as far as the MTF Non-Lagging Version I'll have to look at it and see if It is possible.
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