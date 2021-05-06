Indicators: Value Chart Deluxe Edition - page 3

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@madhatt30 Could you add a feature to alert on candle close only. So it alerted once and not every second until the candle is closed?

thanks.

 

@madhatt30 Could you add a feature to alert on candle close only. So it alerted once and not every second until the candle is closed?

thanks.

[Deleted]  

I have an error message with this indicator.

How can it be?

2014.02.06 15:30:51 Value Chart Deluxe Edition v1.0.2 EURUSD,M30: initialized
2014.02.06 15:30:51 Value Chart Deluxe Edition v1.0.2 EURUSD,M15: uninit reason 3
2014.02.06 15:30:51 Value Chart Deluxe Edition v1.0.2 EURUSD,M15: deinitialized
2014.02.06 15:22:36 Value Chart Deluxe Edition v1.0.2 EURUSD,M15: initialized
2014.02.06 15:22:36 Value Chart Deluxe Edition v1.0.2 EURUSD,M30: uninit reason 3
2014.02.06 15:22:36 Value Chart Deluxe Edition v1.0.2 EURUSD,M30: deinitialized
2014.02.06 15:22:16 Value Chart Deluxe Edition v1.0.2 EURUSD,M30: initialized

Maybe there is one so kind to give me a hint,

Thank you
[Deleted]  

I have an error message with this indicator.

How can it be?

2014.02.06 15:30:51 Value Chart Deluxe Edition v1.0.2 EURUSD,M30: initialized
2014.02.06 15:30:51 Value Chart Deluxe Edition v1.0.2 EURUSD,M15: uninit reason 3
2014.02.06 15:30:51 Value Chart Deluxe Edition v1.0.2 EURUSD,M15: deinitialized
2014.02.06 15:22:36 Value Chart Deluxe Edition v1.0.2 EURUSD,M15: initialized
2014.02.06 15:22:36 Value Chart Deluxe Edition v1.0.2 EURUSD,M30: uninit reason 3
2014.02.06 15:22:36 Value Chart Deluxe Edition v1.0.2 EURUSD,M30: deinitialized
2014.02.06 15:22:16 Value Chart Deluxe Edition v1.0.2 EURUSD,M30: initialized

Maybe there is one so kind to give me a hint,

Thank you
 

only one candle in the indicator, see attached


 

only one candle in the indicator, see attached


 
madhatt30:
Please message me if you discover any issues with the indicator or if you just want to tell me how awesome this indicator is or you could just drop a quick comment and let everyone else know what you thought about it.

I have download the Value Chart Deluxe Edition.mq4.  However, how to install it in my MT4 account?  Would you please tell me what should I do to install it?  Do I have to manually copy the programing code to some folder in my MT4 account? 
By the way, there are 3 files are they the same program.  I only download the top first one.  Do I need to download the others too?

 
madhatt30:
Please message me if you discover any issues with the indicator or if you just want to tell me how awesome this indicator is or you could just drop a quick comment and let everyone else know what you thought about it.
I have a couple issues.

I cant turn off the alerts.
I choose FALSE on USE ALERTS but they still alert with the popup.

Sometimes the bars are not there.
 
madhatt30:

Do you have an idea for an indicator but can't code it. Hit me up on message. ~Freelance baby, Freelance.
where share?
 

Hi, can you give an explanation about the alerts? how they works?

Thanks in advance...

Marco

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