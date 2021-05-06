Indicators: Value Chart Deluxe Edition - page 3
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@madhatt30 Could you add a feature to alert on candle close only. So it alerted once and not every second until the candle is closed?
thanks.
@madhatt30 Could you add a feature to alert on candle close only. So it alerted once and not every second until the candle is closed?
thanks.
I have an error message with this indicator.
How can it be?
2014.02.06 15:30:51 Value Chart Deluxe Edition v1.0.2 EURUSD,M30: initializedMaybe there is one so kind to give me a hint,
2014.02.06 15:30:51 Value Chart Deluxe Edition v1.0.2 EURUSD,M15: uninit reason 3
2014.02.06 15:30:51 Value Chart Deluxe Edition v1.0.2 EURUSD,M15: deinitialized
2014.02.06 15:22:36 Value Chart Deluxe Edition v1.0.2 EURUSD,M15: initialized
2014.02.06 15:22:36 Value Chart Deluxe Edition v1.0.2 EURUSD,M30: uninit reason 3
2014.02.06 15:22:36 Value Chart Deluxe Edition v1.0.2 EURUSD,M30: deinitialized
2014.02.06 15:22:16 Value Chart Deluxe Edition v1.0.2 EURUSD,M30: initialized
Thank you
I have an error message with this indicator.
How can it be?
2014.02.06 15:30:51 Value Chart Deluxe Edition v1.0.2 EURUSD,M30: initializedMaybe there is one so kind to give me a hint,
2014.02.06 15:30:51 Value Chart Deluxe Edition v1.0.2 EURUSD,M15: uninit reason 3
2014.02.06 15:30:51 Value Chart Deluxe Edition v1.0.2 EURUSD,M15: deinitialized
2014.02.06 15:22:36 Value Chart Deluxe Edition v1.0.2 EURUSD,M15: initialized
2014.02.06 15:22:36 Value Chart Deluxe Edition v1.0.2 EURUSD,M30: uninit reason 3
2014.02.06 15:22:36 Value Chart Deluxe Edition v1.0.2 EURUSD,M30: deinitialized
2014.02.06 15:22:16 Value Chart Deluxe Edition v1.0.2 EURUSD,M30: initialized
Thank you
only one candle in the indicator, see attached
only one candle in the indicator, see attached
Please message me if you discover any issues with the indicator or if you just want to tell me how awesome this indicator is or you could just drop a quick comment and let everyone else know what you thought about it.
I have download the Value Chart Deluxe Edition.mq4. However, how to install it in my MT4 account? Would you please tell me what should I do to install it? Do I have to manually copy the programing code to some folder in my MT4 account?
By the way, there are 3 files are they the same program. I only download the top first one. Do I need to download the others too?
Please message me if you discover any issues with the indicator or if you just want to tell me how awesome this indicator is or you could just drop a quick comment and let everyone else know what you thought about it.
I cant turn off the alerts.
I choose FALSE on USE ALERTS but they still alert with the popup.
Sometimes the bars are not there.
Do you have an idea for an indicator but can't code it. Hit me up on message. ~Freelance baby, Freelance.
Hi, can you give an explanation about the alerts? how they works?
Thanks in advance...
Marco