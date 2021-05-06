Indicators: Value Chart Deluxe Edition - page 4

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Dear William! The Value Chart Deluxe mq4 indicator light constantly skips out the candles, moves immediately after refreshing and misses even 10 candles or more! What is the reason for this? I've been using it for a long time, but now this problem is very confusing. Candles can be used in normal 1-5 or 1-3 sizes only because of their normal shape, otherwise they look quite distorted. this should also be refined. I look forward to your reply and the repair too! I attached a script Hello freemanlaci  

Value Chart De Luxe mq4

 
This tool is better than so many so called premium indicators.
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