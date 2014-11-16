Experts: Mad Trader - page 9
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Can whoever is actually maintaining this identify themselves please? We have a 8.7 version online all of a sudden although the original poster seems shut out from this forum, and with the code not apparently having changed to previous versions (a detailed look at it notwithstanding). Seems odd and I would appreciate knowing if this is still being developed. Thanks!
Yes I agree with Captain. Please spill the beans thread updater :D
Milestone Thread got updated as well...only 22.5 remains as latest working version
Can whoever is actually maintaining this identify themselves please? We have a 8.7 version online all of a sudden although the original poster seems shut out from this forum, and with the code not apparently having changed to previous versions (a detailed look at it notwithstanding). Seems odd and I would appreciate knowing if this is still being developed. Thanks!
Yes I agree with Captain. Please spill the beans thread updater :D
Milestone Thread got updated as well...only 22.5 remains as latest working version
It does work with the setfiles posted originally?
I have a forward live test running and the versions 8.3 and 8.5 do both not open positions since Tuesday.
If I do a backtest with the data just for this week, there are profitable positions. So something is weird here. Looks like its just made for nice backtesting results.
I stay with milestone, 10 pairs running since november with awesome profits and some floating positions, whats normal in a martingale system.
Anyway, have a nice weekend
Guys,
Don't waste your time on 8.5. It is simply 8.3 with some essential parts of the code removed! However, 8.3 does work.
The original 8.3 will only work with GJ/5M. Evillive has removed this restriction in his version.
Hi, I have it running on a demoaccount and it trades there, it just has a couple of very exact parameters that need to be fulfilled before opening a trade, it can take days between 2 trades. Trevone set it up so that RSI, ATR and volume all have to hit a sweet spot before triggering an OrderSend. And they are modelled to fit GBPJPY, so it won't fit any other pairs. Mostly because of the MaxATR I believe.
I use the Comment function to show me the variables so I can see what's happening. Works in backtesting also, and before backtesting, fill your data with tickstory or something, it won't be correct otherwise.
Good Luck!
Hi,
Yep, today it took a dump!
I've run backtests 2013 01 until today and with presets low, medium and high I get no crasches, preset extreme crasches somewhere around August 20. But the account went from $100 to $32000 so I figure that's ok with me. I always take out money, first when the profit=deposit I take out the deposit, then I take out as much as I like, generally every friday.
Set up calendar reminders to check your profit and write down a strategy, e.g. when profit is above 50% of your deposit take out 10% of the profit. Or something....
Decide on a strategy and stick to it, robots are there to help you with your discipline, my manual trading is below average, therefore I use robots :-)
Would you PM me your broker? I noticed a big difference between my data and trevones data for backtesting. Thx. I like you reminder idea. Seems sensible to me.
It does work with the setfiles posted originally?
I have a forward live test running and the versions 8.3 and 8.5 do both not open positions since Tuesday.
If I do a backtest with the data just for this week, there are profitable positions. So something is weird here. Looks like its just made for nice backtesting results.
I stay with milestone, 10 pairs running since november with awesome profits and some floating positions, whats normal in a martingale system.
Anyway, have a nice weekend
Guys,
Don't waste your time on 8.5. It is simply 8.3 with some essential parts of the code removed! However, 8.3 does work.
The original 8.3 will only work with GJ/5M. Evillive has removed this restriction in his version.
Hi, I have it running on a demoaccount and it trades there, it just has a couple of very exact parameters that need to be fulfilled before opening a trade, it can take days between 2 trades. Trevone set it up so that RSI, ATR and volume all have to hit a sweet spot before triggering an OrderSend. And they are modelled to fit GBPJPY, so it won't fit any other pairs. Mostly because of the MaxATR I believe.
I use the Comment function to show me the variables so I can see what's happening. Works in backtesting also, and before backtesting, fill your data with tickstory or something, it won't be correct otherwise.
Good Luck!
Hi,
Yep, today it took a dump!
I've run backtests 2013 01 until today and with presets low, medium and high I get no crasches, preset extreme crasches somewhere around August 20. But the account went from $100 to $32000 so I figure that's ok with me. I always take out money, first when the profit=deposit I take out the deposit, then I take out as much as I like, generally every friday.
Set up calendar reminders to check your profit and write down a strategy, e.g. when profit is above 50% of your deposit take out 10% of the profit. Or something....
Decide on a strategy and stick to it, robots are there to help you with your discipline, my manual trading is below average, therefore I use robots :-)
Would you PM me your broker? I noticed a big difference between my data and trevones data for backtesting. Thx. I like you reminder idea. Seems sensible to me.
Yep, that´s what I did. I have got 99.9% modelling quality and I always get kicked out, no matter what settings I use. The date differs though. With extreme and high settings the first stop is in May, then in August and in Novemvember when I restart the backtesting on the following day of the DD day.Medium and low settings will get me as far as August and then November again. I compared my trades with trevones data of the one-year results, there are big differences, so I think the broker might matter, because of spread, and maybe if it´s a market maker. So would be nice to reproduce trevones results before going real.
Yep, that´s what I did. I have got 99.9% modelling quality and I always get kicked out, no matter what settings I use. The date differs though. With extreme and high settings the first stop is in May, then in August and in Novemvember when I restart the backtesting on the following day of the DD day.Medium and low settings will get me as far as August and then November again. I compared my trades with trevones data of the one-year results, there are big differences, so I think the broker might matter, because of spread, and maybe if it´s a market maker. So would be nice to reproduce trevones results before going real.
First 3 trades using demo. Ignore the demo profit amount its in my home ccy. Whats important is the SL portion meaning mad trader uses TS to close orders :D Just so weird the comments are still using milestone as the name of the signal...but hey! I wont complain!
First 3 trades using demo. Ignore the demo profit amount its in my home ccy. Whats important is the SL portion meaning mad trader uses TS to close orders :D Just so weird the comments are still using milestone as the name of the signal...but hey! I wont complain!