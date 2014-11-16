Experts: Mad Trader - page 16
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Using this EA is very risky because it doesn't use an SL point in the hope of price backing to the opened position flavor! In my back-testing the EA was being fine with 270 pips loss for a lot size of 5.01 (resulting in -13181 USD, i.e., you will be margin called before taking any profit):
Using this EA is very risky because it doesn't use an SL point in the hope of price backing to the opened position flavor! In my back-testing the EA was being fine with 270 pips loss for a lot size of 5.01 (resulting in -13181 USD, i.e., you will be margin called before taking any profit):