Experts: Mad Trader - page 16

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i hope u come back, trevone
 
i hope u come back, trevone
[Deleted]  
trevone,your ea is perfect, i really want you come back
[Deleted]  
trevone,your ea is perfect, i really want you come back
 
nice work, thanks you share
 
nice work, thanks you share
 

Using this EA is very risky because it doesn't use an SL point in the hope of price backing to the opened position flavor! In my back-testing the EA was being fine with 270 pips loss for a lot size of 5.01 (resulting in -13181 USD, i.e., you will be margin called before taking any profit):


 

Using this EA is very risky because it doesn't use an SL point in the hope of price backing to the opened position flavor! In my back-testing the EA was being fine with 270 pips loss for a lot size of 5.01 (resulting in -13181 USD, i.e., you will be margin called before taking any profit):


 
any body work with this ea at real account?
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