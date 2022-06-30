Service desk not found
Dear,
I create a account new for purchase a product. But i can't purchase product. because i can't verify my mobile. i didn't received any sms . But my problem is that i can't find service desk to get help. Is any one have idea where i can contact with mql5 admin.
It is strange. The service desk is included in my menu but I recognize the service desk gives since some time only 4 options to open a case which are financial.
Also, my old requests are all gone. How does it look for others? Is it under maintenance?
Best regards Bernhard
It is strange. The service desk is included in my menu but I recognize the service desk gives since some time only 4 options to open a case which are financial.
Also, my old requests are all gone. How does it look for others? Is it under maintenance?
Best regards Bernhard
This is correct:
- The Service Desk no longer exists as it did in the past;
- All my past requests have been removed by MQL;
- My "Achievements - Service Desk" has been reset to 0;
- Any question I ask gets the same response (see screenshot below).
- MQL care less now than before: maybe too many complaints received and now they prefer to ignore everyone?
- No one can do anything about it - according to T&C it is "their site" and they can do what they want (basically);
- MQL site is run for MQL5 benefit, and not to benefit members. We are the "guests" and they can stop site any time (read T&C);
- Any issues not Financial, ask on Forums and "hope" someone can answer: Blind leading the blind here. Anyone can make up answers which could be incorrect and misleading.
Why I cannot see my signal in the meta trading terminal? Can somebody guide me or assist me on how I can see my signal in public? Thank you.
This is new signal -
and because of that -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Eleni Anna Branou, 2018.12.09 09:44
New, unrated and unranked signals are not publicly available in MQL5 signal database or in MT4 signal tab or search. Be patient.
By the way, it is possible to find your sigal in Metatrader using search on the top right corner:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Dear,
I create a account new for purchase a product. But i can't purchase product. because i can't verify my mobile. i didn't received any sms . But my problem is that i can't find service desk to get help. Is any one have idea where i can contact with mql5 admin.