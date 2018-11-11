MT5 Strategy Tester - page 2
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The 'Service Desk' has been removed months ago - https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/279460#comment_8712993 - I'd appreciate less smugness and more help, and if you read linked post you will see I've provided all info there, as well as in the original Service Desk ticket I submitted that no longer exists.
Seriously ?
Rashid is working for Metaquotes, it's me who asked him to check your case. And now you are insulting me ?
You didn't post anything useful to reproduce the issue.
Good luck with your whining.
@Alain
Yes, seriously, your replies have been smug and condescending - while I appreciate the help you need to work on your delivery.
@MQ
I can be your best public QA as I do enterprise level coding for a living and have been programing for more than half of my life, so I know how to do due diligence. I gave MT another shot because this: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/219144 was resolved.
Here you will find the code, files and a video of the issue: https://1drv.ms/f/s!AkWFtUMYnskYjqxbzXkMiDXYIjRw8g
I suspect this: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/263140 might be related as that is still an issue, there should be a Service Ticket I submitted for it a bunch while ago if you can access it.
@Alain
Yes, seriously, your replies have been smug and condescending - while I appreciate the help you need to work on your delivery.
@MQ
I can be your best public QA as I do enterprise level coding for a living and have been programing for more than half of my life, so I know how to do due diligence. I gave MT another shot because this: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/219144 was resolved.
Here you will find the code, files and a video of the issue: https://1drv.ms/f/s!AkWFtUMYnskYjqxbzXkMiDXYIjRw8g
I suspect this: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/263140 might be related as that is still an issue, there should be a Service Ticket I submitted for it a bunch while ago if you can access it.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Is the MT5 'Strategy Tester' bugged or just 'by design' broken ?
Alain Verleyen, 2018.11.10 19:52
As you said in the other topic it's still an issue I checked, using your csv/json to create a custom symbol.
As you can see I have no discrepancies (MT5 build 1643).