MT5 Strategy Tester - page 2

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danielsokolowsk:

The 'Service Desk' has been removed months ago - https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/279460#comment_8712993 - I'd appreciate less smugness and more help, and if you read linked post you will see I've provided all info there, as well as in the original Service Desk ticket I submitted that no longer exists. 

Seriously ?

Rashid is working for Metaquotes, it's me who asked him to check your case. And now you are insulting me ?

You didn't post anything useful to reproduce the issue.

Good luck with your whining.

[Deleted]  

@Alain

Yes, seriously, your replies have been smug and condescending - while I appreciate the help you need to work on your delivery. 

@MQ

I can be your best public QA as I do enterprise level coding for a living and have been programing for more than half of my life, so I know how to do due diligence. I gave MT another shot because this: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/219144 was resolved. 

Here you will find the code, files and a video of the issue: https://1drv.ms/f/s!AkWFtUMYnskYjqxbzXkMiDXYIjRw8g

I suspect this: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/263140 might be related as that is still an issue, there should be a Service Ticket I submitted for it a bunch while ago if you can access it.



MQL5 Numerous intermitten 'Invalid Price' (retcode:10015) for market price orders
MQL5 Numerous intermitten 'Invalid Price' (retcode:10015) for market price orders
  • 2017.11.09
  • www.mql5.com
I am unable to determine why the below code fails for 8/10 orders for the '.USTECHCash' (Nasdaq100 Index) in Strategy Tester...
 
danielsokolowsk:

@Alain

Yes, seriously, your replies have been smug and condescending - while I appreciate the help you need to work on your delivery. 

Well you are really rude, disrespectful and arrogant. I have no idea what's your problem with me and I am trying to not care about it. I want to give you a last chance as I am interested to know if what you reported are real MT5 bugs or something else. Up to you...

@MQ

I can be your best public QA as I do enterprise level coding for a living and have been programing for more than half of my life, so I know how to do due diligence. I gave MT another shot because this: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/219144 was resolved. 

Here you will find the code, files and a video of the issue: https://1drv.ms/f/s!AkWFtUMYnskYjqxbzXkMiDXYIjRw8g

I suspect this: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/263140 might be related as that is still an issue, there should be a Service Ticket I submitted for it a bunch while ago if you can access it.

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Is the MT5 'Strategy Tester' bugged or just 'by design' broken ?

Alain Verleyen, 2018.11.10 19:52

As you said in the other topic it's still an issue I checked, using your csv/json to create a custom symbol.

As you can see I have no discrepancies (MT5 build 1643).

Please note that all charts are based on M1 data on MT5.
 
Comments that do not relate to this topic, have been moved to "Why different result on strategy tester?".
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