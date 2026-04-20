Optimization results not matching Single Test run
You need to share your whole source code. Maybe someone can find the cause.
It's thousands of lines of code, distributed in multiple files and libraries.
I've checked the relevant parts already before writing, and done step by step debugging to chek the execution path.
There's nothing that can explain what is happening, it's not a code problem.
Moreover it's been happening only recently, I've been optimizing and verifying single test results for years now, and I've never had such a problem.
I strongly believe there's something with the optimization engine.
Update: I downgraded Metatester to build 4205 and it works fine.
I hope Metaquotes will take action and fix this soon.
Update: I downgraded Metatester to build 4205 and it works fine.
I hope Metaquotes will take action and fix this soon.
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- 2025.12.16
- www.mql5.com
Hi Francesco,
did you find a solution, explanation or any workaround other than downgrading? I'm struggling with the same issue.
Thanks
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Hi everybody,
I'm experiencing a problem with Metatrader 5 optimizer which I've never encountered before. I don't know since when this is happening.
When I run a single test from the optimization result list, sometimes the result is different: different number of trades, profit etc.
Here is an example:
If I double click the highlighted result this is what I get:
These are my settings:
I'm using Tick Data Suite data in this example, but I've also tried broker data and the problem is the same.
MetaTrader version is 5.0 build 4260
I do not use Global Terminal variables in my code, no timers, nothing that can generate randomness of any kind.
I've tried disabling all tester agents but one, to force sequential execution of each optimization run.
I've tried both Slow Complete algorithm and Fast Genetic based algorihm.
I've tried all the proposed solutions that I've found in similar threads, including installing the Metatrader 5 Strategy Tester Agent and using Local Network farm instead of local cores.
Nothing worked.
Optimization is a crucial step in my strategy development process, now I am stuck and I don't know what to do.
I really hope someone can help me.
Best regards,
Francesco