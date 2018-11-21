MetaTrader 4 platform beta build 1145
I created a MetaQuotes Demo account a month ago to get beta updates for MT4. MT4 updated to the build 1127 but then it stopped updating (without any changes in MT4 setup). Of course I'm login to the MetaQuotes Demo account. Is a possibility to force LiveUpdate?
I have a very strange problem with build 1090 (no problem with build 1127).
I have a template, saved with an EA running on it (Moving Average EA), which doesn't apply correctly when applied to a chart with ChartApplyTemplate. When this same template is applied through MT4 GUI, it applies fine.
An while checking I discovered that a copy of this exact same template is applying fine by code and by hand ! Problematic template is "MMEA_131861550753490699.tpl", renamed to "MovingAverageEA_Template.tpl". They are attached.
I also attached a small script to attach the template to a chart by code. The templates needs to be placed in MQL4\Files, then just run the script on a chart.
- Log for "wrong" template, attached by script : ChartApplyTemplate() returns true, but the EA doesn't start.
2018.11.09 09:23:09.885 Script Tests\ApplyATemplate EURUSD,H1: loaded successfully
2018.11.09 09:23:14.144 ApplyATemplate EURUSD,H1 inputs: templatename=MMEA_131861550753490699.tpl;
2018.11.09 09:23:14.182 ApplyATemplate EURUSD,H1: initialized
2018.11.09 09:23:14.182 ApplyATemplate EURUSD,H1: MT4 Build 1090
2018.11.09 09:23:14.182 ApplyATemplate EURUSD,H1: C:\Users\Utilisateur\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\3CA09877C4FA90C7D53F8BB86467DA4A
2018.11.09 09:23:14.182 ApplyATemplate EURUSD,H1: Template MMEA_131861550753490699.tpl sent to queue 131862469876790616.
2018.11.09 09:23:14.182 ApplyATemplate EURUSD,H1: uninit reason 0
2018.11.09 09:23:14.182 Script ApplyATemplate EURUSD,H1: removed
- Log for "good" template (which is actually the same but renamed) : the EA is running now !
2018.11.09 09:25:21.613 Script Tests\ApplyATemplate EURUSD,H1: loaded successfully
2018.11.09 09:25:23.108 ApplyATemplate EURUSD,H1 inputs: templatename=MovingAverageEA_Template.tpl;
2018.11.09 09:25:23.146 ApplyATemplate EURUSD,H1: initialized
2018.11.09 09:25:23.146 ApplyATemplate EURUSD,H1: MT4 Build 1090
2018.11.09 09:25:23.146 ApplyATemplate EURUSD,H1: C:\Users\Utilisateur\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\3CA09877C4FA90C7D53F8BB86467DA4A
2018.11.09 09:25:23.162 ApplyATemplate EURUSD,H1: Template MovingAverageEA_Template.tpl sent to queue 131862469876790616.
2018.11.09 09:25:23.162 ApplyATemplate EURUSD,H1: uninit reason 0
2018.11.09 09:25:23.162 Script ApplyATemplate EURUSD,H1: removed
2018.11.09 09:25:23.209 Expert Moving Average EURUSD,H1: loaded successfully
2018.11.09 09:25:23.209 Moving Average EURUSD,H1 inputs: Lots=1.0; MaximumRisk=0.02; DecreaseFactor=3.0; MovingPeriod=12; MovingShift=6;
2018.11.09 09:25:23.240 Moving Average EURUSD,H1: initialized
What is even more strange is a customer reported me it works on his side with build 1090. Can't find any logic. (I also tried with and without portable mode, and on several MT4 platforms).
If someone can try and report the results, I would appreciate.
I created a MetaQuotes Demo account a month ago to get beta updates for MT4. MT4 updated to the build 1127 but then it stopped updating (without any changes in MT4 setup). Of course I'm login to the MetaQuotes Demo account. Is a possibility to force LiveUpdate?
I have a very strange problem with build 1090.
I have a template, saved with an EA running on it (Moving Average EA), which doesn't apply correctly when applied to a chart with ChartApplyTemplate. When this same template is applied through MT4 GUI, it applies fine.
An while checking I discovered that a copy of this exact same template is applying fine by code and by hand ! Problematic template is "MMEA_131861550753490699.tpl", renamed to "MovingAverageEA_Template.tpl". They are attached.
I also attached a small script to attach the template to a chart by code. The templates needs to be placed in MQL4\Files, then just run the script on a chart.
What is even more strange is a customer reported me it works on his side with build 1090. Can't find any logic. (I also tried with and without portable mode, and on several MT4 platforms).
If someone can try and report the results, I would appreciate.
I have been using Build 1126 (beta) for quite a long while now, because I also had same strange problems with build 1090. I no longer remember what those problems were however.
All I know is that once I tried the beta build it resolved it. Maybe you can experiment and see if it is the case for you.
I have been using Build 1126 (beta) for quite a long while now, because I also had same strange problems with build 1090. I no longer remember what those problems were however.
All I know is that once I tried the beta build it resolved it. Maybe you can experiment and see if it is the case for you.
Thanks Fernando. Yes I don't have this problem with build 1127, however all my customers still have build 1090 (it's only today they announced the new build will be released).
So the template problem is not a big deal, however it will be nice to have an explanation about this strange behaviour.
I also have 1127, I suppose 1145 is not yet available.
If this build has anything to do with points of compatibility with the latest builds of MT5, it is most probably going to be just as bungled and full of bugs!
If this build has anything to do with points of compatibility with the latest builds of MT5, it is most probably going to be just as bungled and full of bugs!
I'm seeing a significant increase in memory usage for this build
36 x EURUSD M1 windows each with one of our indictors....
MetaTrader 4.00 build 1090 memory usage 700Mb
MetaTrader 4.00 build 1145 memory usage 2500Mb
I will report this to the service desk
I'm seeing a significant increase in memory usage for this build
36 x EURUSD M1 windows each with one of our indictors....
MetaTrader 4.00 build 1090 memory usage 700Mb
MetaTrader 4.00 build 1145 memory usage 2500Mb
I will report this to the service desk
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MetaTrader 4 update will be released on November 9, 2018 in beta mode. The update fixes errors and improves the platform stability.
All traders are invited to join the new version test. To receive the update, connect to the MetaQuotes-Demo server located at demo.metaquotes.net:443. The update will be installed via the LiveUpdate system.
The release build of the MetaTrader 4 platform will be issued after the test.