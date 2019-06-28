Experts: NewsTradingEA
Hello Cuanterus,
I have a slight problem loading the EA. I save the both the mq4 file and the contents of the zip file in the experts folder of my broker. Then I switch on the terminal, go to Navigator->Expert Advisors, select the NewsTradingEA drag and drop it on the chart but it doesn't do anything. It doesn't seem to upload the EA on the chart. Probably I am doing something wrong. Could you provide some directions please?
A thing I noticed on your youtube video, is that the colour of your EA in Navigator->Expert Advisors is Blue/Yellow, while mine is totally grey (probably mean not enabled?). Look below.
Kind Regards,
John
you must compile it first then become NewsTradingEA.ex4, mq4 is source file (can't run)
put files on zip on [your mt4]\experts\include mq4 on [your mt4]\experts then compile (ask google on how to compile mq4)
Hi Cuanterus,
I tried to compile and received errors. It says that it can not open the 2 files of the zip. Both the mq4 and the 2 files of the zip in the experts folder, then simply compile. Any thoughts?
John
i think write it clearly:
put files on zip (extract it first) on [your mt4]\experts\include
mq4 on [your mt4]\experts
ignore all warning upon compiling
I've noticed a lot of brokers now a days will increase spreads and execution times during news events to make trading them difficult. Anyone know of any brokers that don't do this for certain?
Joe
you may try broker with ndd/ecn what make problem is during news event, price were JUMP, not increase/decrease pip by pip, but really JUMPING, so price for trade not available, and broker use this to take advantage to fight againts you, so be carefull
Hi Cuanterus,
You have done a fabulous job... thanks for sharing this EA.
I loaded this EA and tested on my demo ac, it did worked as i gave server time for execution of trade. But that was the last time. It dint work again. i tried tried tried but no result. pls help
as said, price JUMPING, so EA could not catch price you set because price not available, price jump exceeded your pending order price, try to watch chart when news event happend you will know what I meant you may increase slippage but as i tested mostly didn't work (on real account) lately because broker get smarter and price running like jet fighter not roller coaster anymore
I was playing around with slippage trying to give more and less but still dint like it. we must be missing out somewhere. I have noticed that this EA doesnt like even a fraction of a moment when the time changes. but its common FX factor that market makes moves when changing times... will try to workout. pls try from your end too. this is a beautiful EA once proved can be enough for making a living lol....
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NewsTradingEA:
Author: mr cuan