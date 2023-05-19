Experts: EA Move StopLoss to BreakEven
Thx for your work!
Hello ,
This EA is very interesting
I would like to know if it is possible to modify the code so that the EA moves the stop to an initial value threshold (Stop Loss VS Entry = break-even point)
as soon as a stop is set up, the breakeven point is established and then moves the stop as soon as it is moved from the initial value of the stop loss
I would also like to thank you. While the requests from others would be nice, when you clutter a thing up with options, you wind up with something like "swiss army" where you're sitting there for 10 minutes sifting through options to do what you want & when you do that, the chance for a mistake rises exponentially. I was looking for an EA to do precisely what yours does, I found it, and I thank you for it.
To the others on here... If you want something complicated, I think Swiss Army will do what you want.
The expert is great but one problem..if you open one trade then the expert will move your SL , great ..but if I open a second trade and the expert didn't move the SL yet for the first trade ,then when it will move the SL for the first trade it will also move the SL for the second trade at the same time..so by doing this the SL for the first trade will be at break even ,great , but the second trade will get canceled as it gets it's stop loss moved to break even with price being around the entry
I hope I made sense here ... The thing is ..how do I tell the expert to leave the second trade alone ,and not move the SL to break even for both of them at the same time ,but treat them as separate trades and move the SL for each not both ?
I tend to use limit or stop orders (first trade) and then on confirmation the second trade .
Hi,
I have attached this EA to my Demo account chart but I'm getting the sad face, would anyone happen to know why this would be?
Thanks
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EA Move StopLoss to BreakEven:
Author: commgrow