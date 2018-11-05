History Data
- Can not get 99% History quality by using MetaQuotes-Demo server
- Backtesting/Optimization
- Nice Trader for 5 minutes
The historical data and the quotes/data are not unified (they can be slightly different from one broker to an other one, especially related to high/low if the lowest timeframes).
So, it is recommended to find the broker (and open the demo or live account with them) based on the data quality.
Example with one Metatrader instance with many accounts (just switch between accounts using one Metatrader for example) -
There are some general information (just in case someone missed it) -
----------------
How to open account - MetaQuotes company is not a broker - MT5 real account:
key post: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page98#comment_4780556
----------------
Find a Server by the Broker's Name:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page88#comment_3981953
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820
- 2017.03.28
- www.mql5.com
There are some general information (just in case someone missed it) -
----------------
How to open account - MetaQuotes company is not a broker - MT5 real account:
key post: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page98#comment_4780556
----------------
Find a Server by the Broker's Name:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page88#comment_3981953
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820
Thank you!
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