History Data

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Hi. I use MT5. I have a couple of demo accounts open in the MetaQuotes-Demo server that I use to test strategies.
The quality of the record is good (99%), except in the second half of 2017, where the quality is very poor, so I must interrupt my optimizations in May 2017.
I have two accounts on two PCs and the same thing happens in both.
Why is this happening? Does anyone know how I can solve this problem? Can I download this part of the hostorial from another server?

Thank you! regards.
 

The historical data and the quotes/data are not unified (they can be slightly different from one broker to an other one, especially related to high/low if the lowest timeframes).
So, it is recommended to find the broker (and open the demo or live account with them) based on the data quality.

Example with one Metatrader instance with many accounts (just switch between accounts using one Metatrader for example) - 


 

There are some general information (just in case someone missed it) - 

----------------

How to open account - MetaQuotes company is not a broker - MT5 real account:
key post: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page98#comment_4780556  

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Find a Server by the Broker's Name:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page88#comment_3981953  
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820

How to Start with Metatrader 5
How to Start with Metatrader 5
  • 2017.03.28
  • www.mql5.com
I decided to create this thread to help to myself and to the others to start with Metatrader 5...
 
Sergey Golubev:

There are some general information (just in case someone missed it) - 

----------------

How to open account - MetaQuotes company is not a broker - MT5 real account:
key post: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page98#comment_4780556  

----------------

Find a Server by the Broker's Name:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page88#comment_3981953  
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820

Thank you!

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