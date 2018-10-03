Can not get 99% History quality by using MetaQuotes-Demo server
Hi,
I would like to test an EA with 99% history quality on MT5. I am using the server MetaQuotes-Demo and I can not reach 99% quality but 97%.
As you can see on the screenshot some historical data have a low quality between 2017-11 and 2017-12
How can I fix that in order to get 99% quality ?
Thanks for your help
Dorian
Use a real broker and not a beta testing server.
Any test done on Metaquotes-Demo is completely useless from a trading point of view.
Use a real broker and not a beta testing server.
Any test done on Metaquotes-Demo is completely useless from a trading point of view.
On an another post you said something different Post: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/14860#comment_640422:
Alain Verleyen: If you use Metaquotes demo-server, you have enough data for most symbols. Otherwise you have to find a broker who provides enough data. Data are automatically downloaded when you run the Strategy Tester.
Which broker server have the most relevant data ?
- 2013.10.25
- www.mql5.com
On an another post you said something different Post: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/14860#comment_640422:
Alain Verleyen: If you use Metaquotes demo-server, you have enough data for most symbols. Otherwise you have to find a broker who provides enough data. Data are automatically downloaded when you run the Strategy Tester.
Which broker server have the most relevant data ?
This post was 5 years ago and I don't think I said something different. Metaquotes is not a broker, their server is ok for testing purpose from a coding point of view. From a trading point of view their data are unreliable as firstly you don't know where they come from, and secondly it's a beta test server.
It's very easy to find and check a broker.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hi,
I would like to test an EA with 99% history quality on MT5. I am using the server MetaQuotes-Demo and I can not reach 99% quality but 97%.
As you can see on the screenshot some historical data have a low quality between 2017-11 and 2017-12
How can I fix that in order to get 99% quality ?
Thanks for your help
Dorian