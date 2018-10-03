Can not get 99% History quality by using MetaQuotes-Demo server

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Hi,

I would like to test an EA with 99% history quality on MT5. I am using the server MetaQuotes-Demo and I can not reach 99% quality but 97%.

As you can see on the screenshot some historical data have a low quality between 2017-11 and 2017-12

How can I fix that in order to get 99% quality ?

Thanks for your help

Dorian

 
Dorian Baranes:

Hi,

I would like to test an EA with 99% history quality on MT5. I am using the server MetaQuotes-Demo and I can not reach 99% quality but 97%.

As you can see on the screenshot some historical data have a low quality between 2017-11 and 2017-12

How can I fix that in order to get 99% quality ?

Thanks for your help

Dorian

Use a real broker and not a beta testing server.

Any test done on Metaquotes-Demo is completely useless from a trading point of view.

 
Alain Verleyen:

Use a real broker and not a beta testing server.

Any test done on Metaquotes-Demo is completely useless from a trading point of view.

On an another post you said something different Post: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/14860#comment_640422:

Alain Verleyen: If you use Metaquotes demo-server, you have enough data for most symbols. Otherwise you have to find a broker who provides enough data. Data are automatically downloaded when you run the Strategy Tester.

Which broker server have the most relevant data ?

Where is the history center in MT5? (Closed)
Where is the history center in MT5? (Closed)
  • 2013.10.25
  • www.mql5.com
Good afternoon, I am porting some Ea's to MT5 which have to be backtested in every tick mode...
 
Dorian Baranes:

On an another post you said something different Post: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/14860#comment_640422:

Alain Verleyen: If you use Metaquotes demo-server, you have enough data for most symbols. Otherwise you have to find a broker who provides enough data. Data are automatically downloaded when you run the Strategy Tester.

Which broker server have the most relevant data ?

This post was 5 years ago and I don't think I said something different. Metaquotes is not a broker, their server is ok for testing purpose from a coding point of view. From a trading point of view their data are unreliable as firstly you don't know where they come from, and secondly it's a beta test server.

It's very easy to find and check a broker.

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