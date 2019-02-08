mql4 protocol not working windows 8.1
I'm running Windows 8.1 an installed MT4, when I try to subscribe to a signal in firefox it does nothing. I checked the protocol associations in Windows and there is no protocol for mql4 and there is no way to create a new protocol. I've re-installed MT4 and it still will not work. I've copy-paste the mql4 URL into Internet Explorer, it says there is nothing associated with that protocol and sends me to the microsoft store which says it can't find any app that would run that protocol. Is there an alternate method of using these URLs? Thank you.
- EA Transfer from one platform to another
- Video tutorial: MetaTrader Signals Service
- I'm having trouble subscribing to signals
I am on Windows 8,1 now tryping this post.
I have no idea about any mql4 protocol on Windows originally running ...
-------------
- First of all - make sure that your IE is on version 8 or higher.
- Do not use old build of MT4, update MT4 to the latest build
(How to get latest builds for MT4 with MetaEditor https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/284061)
- And subscribe directly from Metatrader - follow this instruction -
(How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal - new instructions https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731)
Mt4 editor and custom indicators
- 2018.10.15
- www.mql5.com
I'm using some custom indicators but when I go to give the compilation command in MT4 Editor version 5...
Yes everything is up to date, the mql4 download protocol is just not registered in Windows. I don't know how to enter it into registry. Thank you
There are some proxy (or protocol) issue related to Linux, MacOS (or Parallels RAS or any other Windows emulator incl external VPS'ses).
But I've never knew about this issue from the Windows OS.
You can subscribe directly from Metatrader without openning any firefox, any IE or any protocol for example.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register