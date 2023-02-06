Failing to connect to signal server - page 3
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why i can't copy signal?
this error occur: connecting to signal server
Make sure you've followed all the steps here: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731
Make sure you've followed all the steps here: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731
I DO ALL. BUT IT CAN'T WORK
I DO ALL. BUT IT CAN'T WORK
Because if you paid for subscription (you subscribed using your real account to the signal with real account paying money for subscription), and if you followed all the steps so it should work.
If it does not work so it may be your bad internet connection which is not allowing you to connect (and you can use MQL5 VPS in this case).
And log files should help you to udnerstand - what does not work and why.
I DO ALL. BUT IT CAN'T WORK
Provide some MQL5 VPS Journal logs.
I DO ALL. BUT IT CAN'T WORK
Please do not make excessive use of capital letters when posting.It is considered shouting and very rude.
Hi MQL team
I keep having failed connection and ping failure even though I already subscribed to VPS for my copy trading signal.
Can you help?
Hi MQL team
I keep having failed connection and ping failure even though I already subscribed to VPS for my copy trading signal.
Can you help?
And check the instruction about how to subscribe (in case you missed something for example):
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal - the instructions
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422 (MT5)
If you are having the signal subscription with MQL5 VPS so you should look at MQL5 VPS journal.
And check the instruction about how to subscribe (in case you missed something for example):
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal - the instructions
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422 (MT5)
Hi
I have already checked and seems like they are all in order. In fact my subscription is live.
However my issue is with the constant disconnection once I switch off my computer even though I subscribed to a VPS via MQL5.
Hi
I have already checked and seems like they are all in order. In fact my subscription is live.
However my issue is with the constant disconnection once I switch off my computer even though I subscribed to a VPS via MQL5.
If you sucessfully migrated your signal subscription to MQL5 VPS (you told that you already did it)
so any connection or disconnection should be checked in MQL5 VPS journal.
But your image is from Metatrader journal, and this Metatrader journal has nothing to do with any connection or disconnection
in case your signal subscription is already on MQL5 VPS.
You should check MQL5 VPS journal (not Metatrader journal).