I have not done anything wrong but can not apply for jobs in freelance section! - page 2
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Dear Admin,
Unfortunately, Neither the Service Desk answered nor you.
Two Weeks Later:
Also, I sent three messages for you but didn't receive any reply.
Would you please guide me?
Regards
Dear Arash,
Is your problem solved?
Dear Arash,
Is your problem solved?
Yes
i am facing same issue cant apply and service desk is not responding from last 2 days what shall i do ?
They are busy.
Wait until they answer.
You probably have done something against the rules.
They lift your limitation after certain time.
They are busy.
Wait until they answer.
You probably have done something against the rules.
They lift your limitation after certain time.