I have not done anything wrong but can not apply for jobs in freelance section! - page 2

New comment
 

Dear Admin,

Unfortunately, Neither the Service Desk answered nor you.


Two Weeks Later:

Also, I sent three messages for you but didn't receive any reply.

Would you please guide me?

Regards

 

Dear Arash,

Is your problem solved?

 
Taher Halimi:

Dear Arash,

Is your problem solved?

Yes

 
i am facing same issue cant apply and service desk is not responding from last 2 days what shall i do ?
 
Muhammad Mudasir:
i am facing same issue cant apply and service desk is not responding from last 2 days what shall i do ?

They are busy.

Wait until they answer.

You probably have done something against the rules.

They lift your limitation after certain time.


 
Arash Lakzadeh:

They are busy.

Wait until they answer.

You probably have done something against the rules.

They lift your limitation after certain time.


but i dont remmember done any thing wrong
 
is any one has similar problem and get solved?
12
New comment