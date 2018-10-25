Freelance Section/not possible to apply

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Dear Community,

i have a small problem with freelance section. Since 2-3 days its not possible for me to apply for jobs. I may ask service desk but i thought it would be better to ask if someone else has the problem too. I attached a pic. I know that there is a 10 applications per day limit, but it hast nothing to do with that.

Does somebody know why this problem appears?


Greetings

Files:
1.png  39 kb
 

It is not surprise if you remember


 

Ah. Nice to know. My fault.

Many thanks for the fast reply Rashid :)

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