Freelance Section/not possible to apply
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Dear Community,
i have a small problem with freelance section. Since 2-3 days its not possible for me to apply for jobs. I may ask service desk but i thought it would be better to ask if someone else has the problem too. I attached a pic. I know that there is a 10 applications per day limit, but it hast nothing to do with that.
Does somebody know why this problem appears?
Greetings