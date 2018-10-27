MQL5 cloud agent's donìt work
Often it happens that the first pass (generation 0) start to work but when It finish there are the same problem that you can see in the image's
I try to change the server, I try to re-install MT5 platform. But not work the optimization.
3 days ago all works well.
Last thing, others expert advisors (expert MACD, expert MAMA, expert MAPSAR) works well, and cloud agents server connected whit no problems.
Seems you are using a beta build ?
I use build 1918
It's possible that this is the problem?
I use build 1918
It's possible that this is the problem?
Yes it's a beta, probably not available on cloud agents.
Last stable build is 1881. A new release is planned for today (1930), but it could take some time before it's fully functional on the Cloud.
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Hi all, it's 2 days that when I try to start an optimization of my EA whit cloud agents they don't start to work
and they connected and disconnected for many many many times.
If only my computer's CPU work there aren't any problem. Only if I try to do whit cloud network.
How can I resolve this problem?