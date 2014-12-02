What is happening to MQL5 cloud?
i have issues since mt5 build 975. i still have 2 copies of 965 and the tests run fine. since 975 (1010) the results vary - i press start and i get different results locally all the time.. I reported it on the Service desk 1 month ago but still no reaction from the desk.
but since yesterday morning i CANNOT USE MQL5 CLOUD at all!! So please tell me if any of you can or cant use the cloud right now. (here i get "connecting and nothing happens)
i have issues since mt5 build 975. i still have 2 copies of 965 and the tests run fine. since 975 (1010) the results vary - i press start and i get different results locally all the time.. I reported it on the Service desk 1 month ago but still no reaction from the desk.
There was a bug, that has already fixed.
Try to update to 1021 build of client terminal.
There was a bug, that has already fixed.
Try to update to 1021 build of client terminal.
terminal does not do it automatically.
How to update manually?
terminal does not do it automatically.
How to update manually?
ok fresh install updated to 1021 and mql5 cloud works.
on old install and 1021 mql5 cloud still doesnt work.
what files i should replace? i tried replacing agents.dat
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I have a problem - I cannot access mql5 cloud today (i get "failed" or "connecting" error). I was using it yesterday with little issues. I tried on 2 different computers (32 and 64 bit) same effect.
Is anyone having same problem?