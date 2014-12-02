What is happening to MQL5 cloud?

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I have a problem - I cannot access mql5 cloud today (i get "failed" or "connecting" error). I was using it yesterday with little issues. I tried on 2 different computers (32 and 64 bit) same effect.

Is anyone having same problem?

 
I having optimization issues where results from cloud does not tally when I run the parameters locally
 

i have issues since mt5 build 975. i still have 2 copies of 965 and the tests run fine. since 975 (1010) the results vary - i press start and i get different results locally all the time.. I reported it on the Service desk 1 month ago but still no reaction from the desk.


but since yesterday morning i CANNOT USE MQL5 CLOUD at all!! So please tell me if any of you can or cant use the cloud right now. (here i get "connecting and nothing happens)

 
angreeee:

i have issues since mt5 build 975. i still have 2 copies of 965 and the tests run fine. since 975 (1010) the results vary - i press start and i get different results locally all the time.. I reported it on the Service desk 1 month ago but still no reaction from the desk.

There was a bug, that has already fixed. 

Try to update to 1021 build of client terminal. 

 
alexvd:

There was a bug, that has already fixed. 

Try to update to 1021 build of client terminal. 

terminal does not do it automatically.

How to update manually?

 
angreeee:

terminal does not do it automatically.

How to update manually?

Connect your MT5 terminal to Metaquotes-Demo server.
 
what is the address? it is not in my client.
 

ok i have found it. but still no update:

ss


i also tried fresh mt5 install - 1010 has been installed. Connected to MQ server - no update.

 

ok fresh install updated to 1021 and mql5 cloud works.

on old install and 1021 mql5 cloud still doesnt work.


what files i should replace? i tried replacing agents.dat

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