Partial closure of trades following signal
- How do I prevent automatic partial closure of positions when withdrawing from my account while copying signal subscriptions?
- Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service
- Adding funds to an account
I’m following a signal and something very strange happened already 3 times to my account: trades that are still open in the signal account got closed partially on my account. I mean that, for example, if on my account a trade is 0.60 lot, I get a closure for 0.09lot and the trade remains open with 0.51 lot. Since this strange phenomenon happened with a negative profit, I lost a lot of money, even if the original trade remains open. I contacted the signal provider and he said that nothing has changed on his account. I have also asked other people following the signal but at the moment it has happened only to me. Does anybody know why it’s happening? Thanks
Its either because the signal provider deposited money into the signal account or some of your orders were closed due to margin requirements.
Its either because the signal provider deposit money into the signal account or some of your orders were closed due to margin requirements.
Thanks a lot. I’m sure the signal provider didn’t deposited money, I have to check the margin requirements you mention. Any suggestions on how to do that?
hello,
Sorry for reviving such an old topic.
This morning I experienced the same issue.
Trades of 0.06 lots were partially closed by a volume of 0.02 lots incurring a loss. No changes were done on the signal providers account. This is very concerning as I have no idea why it has happened and if this could happen again in the future.
I am using a different broker from the signal provider's one, and I am certain that the margin requirements were met, as the accounts was in a much bigger DD 2 weeks ago on the same exact trades, and there were no issues.
Please advise.
Thank you very much.
hello,
Sorry for reviving such an old topic.
This morning I experienced the same issue.
Trades of 0.06 lots were partially closed by a volume of 0.02 lots incurring a loss. No changes were done on the signal providers account. This is very concerning as I have no idea why it has happened and if this could happen again in the future.
I am using a different broker from the signal provider's one, and I am certain that the margin requirements were met, as the accounts was in a much bigger DD 2 weeks ago on the same exact trades, and there were no issues.
Please advise.
Thank you very much.
You should look at Metatrader journal (or on MQL5 journal in case you are using it) - for some messages related to this trades, for example:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
position Tesla skipped as no symbol found
Sergey Golubev, 2021.02.16 22:27"... no symbol found" is mapping.
It is the standard feature in this Signal service (described on the first post of Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service thread).
In more short way - read post #1 for more details.
hello,
Sorry for reviving such an old topic.
This morning I experienced the same issue.
Trades of 0.06 lots were partially closed by a volume of 0.02 lots incurring a loss. No changes were done on the signal providers account. This is very concerning as I have no idea why it has happened and if this could happen again in the future.
I am using a different broker from the signal provider's one, and I am certain that the margin requirements were met, as the accounts was in a much bigger DD 2 weeks ago on the same exact trades, and there were no issues.
Please advise.
Thank you very much.
It looks like a margin call issue, did you had any other open trades, manual or from other EAs?
Check the Journals logs at the time of the incident for details.
It looks like a margin call issue, did you had any other open trades, manual or from other EAs?
Check the Journals logs at the time of the incident for details.
Hi, thank you for the replies.
After checking the journal, nothing looks out of the ordinary. No mention of a margin call, or any other possible issues. I am able to send you a screenshot of the logs, however I am not sure if some of the information should be blacked out.
I have attached a screenshot of the trade account provided by my broker. What I noticed is that all previous trades executed by the signal provider had the signal name under the comments column, however the partially closed ones do not have the same comment. I have hidden the signal name.
I am not following any other signals, nor do I trade on the account manually.
Also, I have found other users experiencing the same issue in the past, however no conclusion can be drawn from them:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/18048
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/18249
- 2014.01.18
- www.mql5.com
Apologies for the double post. After further investigation on the journal of the trading platform in the VPS, it seems that the positions were adjusted due to a mismatch in the trade volumes between my account and the signal providers account.
Any ideas why this happened? And if it can be disabled so that it does not reoccur in the future?
Apologies for the double post. After further investigation on the journal of the trading platform in the VPS, it seems that the positions were adjusted due to a mismatch in the trade volumes between my account and the signal providers account.
Any ideas why this happened? And if it can be disabled so that it does not reoccur in the future?
If the copying ratio changes, while some trades are open, the system re-adjusts them.
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