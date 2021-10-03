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I did this but I still have not received a response.
My new VPS account is frozen and as such won't let me migrate my info. Can someone help?
Manfred.
My new VPS account is frozen and as such won't let me migrate my info. Can someone help?
Manfred.
All the issues with MQL5 VPS is written on Virtual Platform Logs.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
EA on VPS not executing orders
Sergey Golubev, 2018.10.29 19:34You can check log files (two log files) just to understand about what was happened: Virtual Platform Logs (log files will be necessary in any way).
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
VPS not triggering trades
Eleni Anna Branou, 2019.04.04 22:28
Check the Expert logs of your MQL5 VPS for details.
If your EA requires DLL it will not work on MQL5 VPS.
Thanks, attached is the screen shot of my issue. It won't let me get anywhere.
I have no idea about this issue (I am not from support) but you can check the subscription procedure (about HowTo subscribe) - just in case you missed something (post #4), and if you can connect your VPS to your trading account (in case - you filled Community tab in Metatrader with your forum login/pass, and more) - you can check it on the VPS log files (look at my post above).
Besides, this VPS should be on your profile with the status (and you can move your subscription from one VPS server to an other one which is working now).
PS. Because you can pause/mpove/stop/run your VPS subscription from your profile.
Check your profile.
I am trying to buy a bot but it won’t let me
What is the problem?
Post some screenshot please.
Try to deposit the necessary money into your MQL5 account first and then use the MQL5 way of payment, during checkout.
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/anime.jaye2244-gmail/accounting/choosein
Also make sure that you are logged into your MQL5 account with your anime.jaye2244-gmail login and NOT your email or any other.