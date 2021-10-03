How to contact support. - page 2

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Marco vd Heijden:



I did this but I still have not received a response.


 

My new VPS account is frozen and as such won't let me migrate my info. Can someone help?

Manfred.

 
manfredkg1:

My new VPS account is frozen and as such won't let me migrate my info. Can someone help?

Manfred.

All the issues with MQL5 VPS is written on Virtual Platform Logs.

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

EA on VPS not executing orders

Sergey Golubev, 2018.10.29 19:34

You can check log files (two log files) just to understand about what was happenedVirtual Platform Logs (log files will be necessary in any way).
...

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

VPS not triggering trades

Eleni Anna Branou, 2019.04.04 22:28

Check the Expert logs of your MQL5 VPS for details.

If your EA requires DLL it will not work on MQL5 VPS.



Besides, you can move your VPS from one server to an other server (once in a week) - read the thread and this thread too.
Working with the Virtual Platform - Virtual Hosting for 24/7 Operation - MetaTrader 5
Working with the Virtual Platform - Virtual Hosting for 24/7 Operation - MetaTrader 5
  • www.metatrader5.com
The rented virtual server status can also be easily monitored from the trading platform. The context menu of the server in the Navigator window allows you to: Details Details CPU, RAM and Hard Disk Virtual Platform Logs In the newly opened log window, you can set a piece of text the journal entries are to be filtered by and a desired interval...
 
Thanks, attached is the screen shot of my issue. It won't let me get anywhere.
 
manfredkg1:
Thanks, attached is the screen shot of my issue. It won't let me get anywhere.

I have no idea about this issue (I am not from support) but you can check the subscription procedure (about HowTo subscribe) - just in case you missed something (post  #4), and if you can connect your VPS to your trading account (in case - you filled Community tab in Metatrader with your forum login/pass, and more) - you can check it on the VPS log files (look at my post above).

Besides, this VPS should be on your profile with the status (and you can move your subscription from one VPS server to an other one which is working now).

PS. Because you can pause/mpove/stop/run your VPS subscription from your profile.
Check your profile.

 
My account keeps saying authentication problem and kicks me off the platform

 
I am trying to buy a bot but it won’t let me 
 
Noah Christian #:
I am trying to buy a bot but it won’t let me 

What is the problem?

Post some screenshot please.

Try to deposit the necessary money into your MQL5 account first and then use the MQL5 way of payment, during checkout.

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/anime.jaye2244-gmail/accounting/choosein

Also make sure that you are logged into your MQL5 account with your anime.jaye2244-gmail login and NOT your email or any other.

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