How to show BTCUSD from Bittrex on MT5? - page 2
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Here is a collection of functions for MT4 , for the Binance API .It can be improved with JSON library though.
Thank you for the answer. I am looking at your help and I am glad to I received answers this time. Grateful heartiest one... :)
So you want answers and examples to your questions! OK, here they are (all achieved by using something called “Search”):
There are probably plenty more, but I will leave that to you.
Thank you Fernando sir. And my apologize if I offended. But trust me sir I have searched many references but they were of no use to me. Otherwise I wouldn't have troubled at all.
Hi Jaffer,
It's possible your broker doesn't deliver crypto-currencies.
See where it says: "Click to add" - type in "BTC" there
If nothing comes up, your broker doesn't offer Bitcoin on their MT5 server.
Yeah I tried. I am working with the MT5 demo currently. Have not tried any broker yet.
jaffer wilson: Thank you Fernando sir. And my apologize if I offended. But trust me sir I have searched many references but they were of no use to me. Otherwise I wouldn't have troubled at all.
jaffer wilson: Yeah I tried. I am working with the MT5 demo currently. Have not tried any broker yet.
Well then ... you have just proven my point for both of my posts (#1 and #4).
Well then ... you have just proven my point for both of my posts (#1 and #4).
Sir, I won't to speaking to you anymore. Because speaking anything to you is a waste of time and energy. I try to be nice to you all the time expect where you offended me and hurt me with your words.
Secondly, you try to pull me down even if there is no scenario where I am trying to pull you down or disrespect you apart from the time when you disrespected me.
Well, thank you anyways.
Hello everyone,
Please guide me how I can get the BTCUSD pair on the MT5 using Custom Symbol or anything else apart from the Market place of MT5. I am looking for some custom solution so I can display any pairs in future on MT5 charts.
Please do answer and enlighten me.
Here is an example of a script that downloads an array Close[] directly from the exchange Bittrex.com and displays the price chart on the screen.
Just do not forget to add the site https://bittrex.com to the list of allowed for WebRequest.
Here is an example of a script that downloads an array Close[] directly from the exchange Bittrex.com and displays the price chart on the screen.
Just do not forget to add the site https://bittrex.com to the list of allowed for WebRequest.
Thank you sir. I will try it out
Yes, it is interesting -
Yes, it is interesting -
Yes moderator sir. I also like this one. trying to attempt to make it like an indicator or expert instead of script so as to get live data feed this time. It helped me a lot.
By the way, why Bittrex?
You can select the brokers proposing cryptocurrencies - I just found two (you can find more):