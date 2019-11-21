How to show BTCUSD from Bittrex on MT5? - page 3
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By the way, why Bittrex?
You can select the brokers proposing cryptocurrencies - I just found two (you can find more):
Your suggestion is excellent sir. I know about brokers giving data. But I wanted to connect to different api's giving BTCUSD pair data so I can analyze it myself and check the probabilities of investment. I am trying to build a neural model for the decision. Hence, need a lot of data. And MT5 is excellent platform for displaying the results. Hence, wanted to connect. Thats my main motive.
Hello Jaffer you can also use Coindesk feed which is here : https://api.coindesk.com/v1/bpi/currentprice.json
The feed works but i believe anything above 60 calls a minute will be rejected so it's not as fast as a broker or exchange feed.
But there is no registration required so that's good.
Hello Jaffer you can also use Coindesk feed which is here : https://api.coindesk.com/v1/bpi/currentprice.json
The feed works but i believe anything above 60 calls a minute will be rejected so it's not as fast as a broker or exchange feed.
But there is no registration required so that's good.
Yes, sir. I am aware of the coindesk API. Its a good one too. I was looking for incorporation of these api in MT5. Thats the main aim in my mind. Its a great one from your side. Also, I am satisfied with the slow response as well sir. Fastness is not a requirement as I am working on the Analysis part. I just need the data in my MT5. But I also do not want any broker to interfere in my process. I was willing to incorporate the API that I feel are great in there dataset. Hence, the main BTCUSD pair information provider is what I am trying to incorporate.
In this case it's not really interacting with an API, it is more like a monitoring by making a direct JSON call once or twice a Minute.
This will build the historic charts from M1 and up given that all the data is recorded in realtime, it means you will have to keep a terminal running just to build the history base.
The API interactive connection comes into play when you want to pull more then current data, for example when you also want to pull historic data you can compose a custom call that includes dates from and to.
It's good to see that there are people on this monitoring price by using external feeds because there are a lot of 'questionable' things going on in the CFD<>Crypto world..
In this case it's not really interacting with an API, it is more like a monitoring by making a direct JSON call once or twice a Minute.
This will build the historic charts from M1 and up given that all the data is recorded in realtime, it means you will have to keep a terminal running just to build the history base.
The API interactive connection comes into play when you want to pull more then current data, for example when you also want to pull historic data you can compose a custom call that includes dates from and to.
It's good to see that there are people on this monitoring price by using external feeds because there are a lot of 'questionable' things going on in the CFD<>Crypto world..
Thank you for the reply sir. May I have know whether I can have access your CoindeskBitcoinFeeder? I would like to see it. The images look great. I guess can be helpful.
Thank you for the reply sir. May I have know whether I can have access your CoindeskBitcoinFeeder? I would like to see it. The images look great. I guess can be helpful.
You have to write a small EA that creates the instruments you want to monitor as custom symbols and add them to marketwatch and open these charts, then you make the web request and load's the JSON, then you chopp that up into pieces and filter out the wanted price values, and push these values to the charts by adding them as ticks along with timecurrent.
That will build all charts on M1 and up.
I just wrote a quick and sloppy application that does the job, but i can not really share the code because if i do, there will be trolls that will start to argue about my way's of doing and everything wrong with my BitcoinFeeder, which in fact does the job very nicely and i want to prevent that.
You have to write a small EA that creates the instruments you want to monitor as custom symbols and add them to marketwatch and open these charts, then you make the web request and load's the JSON, then you chopp that up into pieces and filter out the wanted price values, and push these values to the charts by adding them as ticks along with timecurrent.
That will build all charts on M1 and up.
I just wrote a quick and sloppy application that does the job, but i can not really share the code because if i do, there will be trolls that will start to argue about my way's of doing and everything wrong with my BitcoinFeeder, which in fact does the job very nicely and i want to prevent that.
Thank you once again for your kind reply sir. I will try it my way.... :)
Here is an example of a script that downloads an array Close[] directly from the exchange Bittrex.com and displays the price chart on the screen.
Just do not forget to add the site https://bittrex.com to the list of allowed for WebRequest
I HV been looking for this.
Well some feeds, in fact many feeds are also in XML so it depends on the API or source of the data feed.
Well some feeds, in fact many feeds are also in XML so it depends on the API or source of the data feed.