Experts: EMAplusWPR
- Profit factor of 1.5 is too low.
Lots=NormalizeDouble(Ilo, 1); if (Lots<0.1) Lots=0.1; if (Lots>maxLots) Lots=maxLots;This assumes minLots = 0.1 and lotStep = 0.1; On IBFX it was 0.1/0.01 and is now 0.01/0.01. Do it right:
double minLot = MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_MINLOT), //IBFX= 0.10 lotStep = MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_LOTSTEP), //IBFX= 0.01 maxLot = MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_MAXLOT ); //IBFX=50.00 Lots = MathFloor(Lots/lotStep)*lotStep; if (Lots < minLot) Lots = minLot; if (Lotsx> maxLots) Lots=maxLots;
// exit market conditions for(cnt=0;cnt<total;cnt++) { OrderSelect(cnt, SELECT_BY_POS, MODE_TRADES); if(OrderType()<=OP_SELL && // check for opened position OrderSymbol()==Symbol()) // check for symbol {You MUST count down when closing/deleting, or modifying multiple order in the presence of other charts. Always check return codes
// exit market conditions for(pos=OrdersTotal()-1;pos>=0;pos--) if( OrderSelect(pos, SELECT_BY_POS, MODE_TRADES) && OrderType()<=OP_SELL // check for opened position && OrderSymbol()==Symbol() // check for symbol && OrderMagicNumber() == magic.number){ // my magic number
- EAs should adjust for 5 digit brokers, TP, SL, and slippage
//++++ These are adjusted for 5 digit brokers. double pips2points, // slippage 3 pips 3=points 30=points pips2dbl; // Stoploss 15 pips 0.0015 0.00150 int Digits.pips; // DoubleToStr(dbl/pips2dbl, Digits.pips) int init(){ if (Digits == 5 || Digits == 3){ // Adjust for five (5) digit brokers. pips2dbl = Point*10; pips2points = 10; Digits.pips = 1; } else { pips2dbl = Point; pips2points = 1; Digits.pips = 0; } // OrderSend(... Slippage.Pips * pips2points, Bid - StopLossPips * pips2dbl
Very good EA.
I have changed just one thing:
// exit market conditions for(cnt=total-1;cnt>=0;cnt--) {
Here the result of my backend testing...
Strategy Tester Report
EMAplusWPR
ForexPlace-Demo Server (Build 226)
ForexPlace-Demo Server (Build 226)
|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Periode
|5 Minuten (M5) 2009.01.02 08:00 - 2010.10.29 23:20 (2009.01.01 - 2011.01.01)
|Modell
|Jedes Ticksignal (präziseste Methode, die auf allen nächsten verfügbaren kleineren Zeitrahmen basiert)
|Parameter
|TakeProfit=500; maxStopLoss=50; maxLots=1; maxContracts=3; EMA=144; iWPRPeriod=46;
|Balken im Test
|118742
|Ticks modelliert
|17171623
|Modellierungsqualität
|n/a
|Fehler in Charts-Anpassung
|40243
|Ursprüngliche Einlage
|3000.00
|Gesamt netto Profit
|9190.24
|Brutto Profit
|60313.72
|Brutto Loss
|-51123.48
|Profit Faktor
|1.18
|Erwartetes Ergebnis
|10.47
|Drawdown absolut
|922.01
|Maximaler Drawdown
|2945.84 (19.46%)
|Relative Drawdown
|45.30% (2818.26)
|Trades gesamt
|878
|Short Positionen (gewonnen %)
|412 (66.02%)
|Long Positionen (gewonnen %)
|466 (70.17%)
|Profit Trades (% gesamt)
|599 (68.22%)
|Loss Trades (% gesamtl)
|279 (31.78%)
|Grösster
|Profit Trade
|421.20
|Loss Trade
|-355.00
|Durchschnitt
|Profit Trade
|100.69
|Loss Trade
|-183.24
|Maximum
|aufeinanderfolgende Gewinne (Profit in Geld)
|18 (1766.34)
|Aufeinanderfolgende Verluste (Verlust in Geld)
|12 (-1467.14)
|Maximal
|Aufeinanderfolgender Profit (Anzahl der Gewinne)
|1845.89 (16)
|Aufeinanderfolgende Verluste (Anzahl der Verluste)
|-1606.25 (10)
|Durchschnitt
|aufeinanderfolgende Gewinne
|5
|aufeinanderfolgende Verluste
|2
This is a great EA... I will analyze all the trades and will try to bring this up to a higher level! Thanks for the idea!
sebecht:
Very good EA.
I have changed just one thing:
// exit market conditions for(cnt=total-1;cnt>=0;cnt--) {
Here the result of my backend testing...
Strategy Tester Report
EMAplusWPR
ForexPlace-Demo Server (Build 226)
ForexPlace-Demo Server (Build 226)
|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Periode
|5 Minuten (M5) 2009.01.02 08:00 - 2010.10.29 23:20 (2009.01.01 - 2011.01.01)
|Modell
|Jedes Ticksignal (präziseste Methode, die auf allen nächsten verfügbaren kleineren Zeitrahmen basiert)
|Parameter
|TakeProfit=500; maxStopLoss=50; maxLots=1; maxContracts=3; EMA=144; iWPRPeriod=46;
|Balken im Test
|118742
|Ticks modelliert
|17171623
|Modellierungsqualität
|n/a
|Fehler in Charts-Anpassung
|40243
|Ursprüngliche Einlage
|3000.00
|Gesamt netto Profit
|9190.24
|Brutto Profit
|60313.72
|Brutto Loss
|-51123.48
|Profit Faktor
|1.18
|Erwartetes Ergebnis
|10.47
|Drawdown absolut
|922.01
|Maximaler Drawdown
|2945.84 (19.46%)
|Relative Drawdown
|45.30% (2818.26)
|Trades gesamt
|878
|Short Positionen (gewonnen %)
|412 (66.02%)
|Long Positionen (gewonnen %)
|466 (70.17%)
|Profit Trades (% gesamt)
|599 (68.22%)
|Loss Trades (% gesamtl)
|279 (31.78%)
|Grösster
|Profit Trade
|421.20
|Loss Trade
|-355.00
|Durchschnitt
|Profit Trade
|100.69
|Loss Trade
|-183.24
|Maximum
|aufeinanderfolgende Gewinne (Profit in Geld)
|18 (1766.34)
|Aufeinanderfolgende Verluste (Verlust in Geld)
|12 (-1467.14)
|Maximal
|Aufeinanderfolgender Profit (Anzahl der Gewinne)
|1845.89 (16)
|Aufeinanderfolgende Verluste (Anzahl der Verluste)
|-1606.25 (10)
|Durchschnitt
|aufeinanderfolgende Gewinne
|5
|aufeinanderfolgende Verluste
|2
Backtest on demo with a n/a as a result is not significant, download historical data to obtain a 90% modelling quality
ok, where is the EA?????
wseyle:
ok, where is the EA?????
http://codebase.mql4.com/en/code/10116 it was just beside the ADV of the MT4&5&mobile at the right hand side.
// money management
Ilo=0.1* ((AccountBalance()) / 1000);
Lots=NormalizeDouble(Ilo, 1);
if (Lots<0.1) Lots=0.1;
T akeProfit=200; maxStopLoss=50; maxLots=10; maxContracts=2; EMA=144; iWPRPeriod=46;
Ilo=0.1* ((AccountBalance()) / 1000);
Lots=NormalizeDouble(Ilo, 1);
if (Lots<0.1) Lots=0.1;
if (Lots>maxLots) Lots=maxLots;
T akeProfit=200; maxStopLoss=50; maxLots=10; maxContracts=2; EMA=144; iWPRPeriod=46;
Start deposit 500 USD
Has anyone been able to get this to run on a demo account, I seem to be having no luck? The backtest looks great!
bunyip101:
Has anyone been able to get this to run on a demo account, I seem to be having no luck? The backtest looks great!
Has anyone been able to get this to run on a demo account, I seem to be having no luck? The backtest looks great!
I'm running it on demo since monday - not a lucky week :-/
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EMAplusWPR:
Author: Matus German