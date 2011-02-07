Experts: EMAplusWPR - page 2
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Dudes,
did anyone calculate how much net profit will be left after slippage and transaction costs. I suppose nothing. This EA trades too often but only makes little profits each trade.
Be careful! 5 min charts are pain in ass if you do not have frequent trader conditions.
Best Regards from Regensburg, Germany
Kerem Tekin
Very good EA.
I have changed just one thing:
Here the result of my backend testing...
ForexPlace-Demo Server (Build 226)
My self Pankaj Bhaban After getting more than 20K(both version including dated 5th july) downloads to trendsignal indicator and rating nearly 10, i would like you guys to introduce you to my EA panmit here you can have a look http://panmitea.zxq.net/main.htm i hope i get same response to my panmit EA as same that of trendsignal indicator.
http://panmitea.zxq.net/main.htm