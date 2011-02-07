Experts: EMAplusWPR - page 2

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[Deleted]  

Dudes,

did anyone calculate how much net profit will be left after slippage and transaction costs. I suppose nothing. This EA trades too often but only makes little profits each trade.

Be careful! 5 min charts are pain in ass if you do not have frequent trader conditions.

Best Regards from Regensburg, Germany

Kerem Tekin




sebecht:

Very good EA.

I have changed just one thing:

// exit market conditions     
   for(cnt=total-1;cnt>=0;cnt--)
   { 

Here the result of my backend testing...

Strategy Tester Report
EMAplusWPR
ForexPlace-Demo Server (Build 226)


 
nice backtesting will try on vsp.
[Deleted]  
2007 to current,ea was not god at all
 

My self Pankaj Bhaban After getting more than 20K(both version including dated 5th july) downloads to trendsignal indicator and rating nearly 10, i would like you guys to introduce you to my EA panmit here you can have a look http://panmitea.zxq.net/main.htm i hope i get same response to my panmit EA as same that of trendsignal indicator.


http://panmitea.zxq.net/main.htm
[Deleted]  
Not sure how you guys got anything CLOSE to those backtests? This thing is backtesting HORRIBLY for me. wouldn't touch it.....
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