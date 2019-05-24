Experts: BOLINGER BAND SQUEEZE
Hi
So what are the BB settings and what are the fast and slow MAs used for?
Hi
So what are the BB settings and what are the fast and slow MAs used for?
1.There is no settings ,use maximum and minimum values and do back test
2.Fast and slow MAs used for finding the trend,it's not enough to find a squeeze,you need to know if the trend is up or down.
3.There is no logic in it if TS>TP , you need to set TS<TP.
Thank you for making this open source.
I was able to replicate your result using "control points" model for data but unfortunately using metatrader's data with Every Tick the results are not good at all..
1.There is no settings ,use maximum and minimum values and do back test
2.Fast and slow MAs used for finding the trend,it's not enough to find a squeeze,you need to know if the trend is up or down.
3.There is no logic in it if TS>TP , you need to set TS<TP.
Thanks Aharon.
1. The problem is that I cannot see any settings for the squeeze based on BB, only the size of the squeeze and the number of candles. So why do you call it a BB squeeze. Is it not just a price squeeze?
2. Agree, there is no logic if TS>TP. But that is how you supposedly did the back test, with TS of 70 and TP of 60 from what I can see in the Strategy Tester report. So why did you test it that way?
3. What type are the MA settings? SMA, EMA or what?
Hi
So what are the BB settings and what are the fast and slow MAs used for?
Thanks Aharon.
1. The problem is that I cannot see any settings for the squeeze based on BB, only the size of the squeeze and the number of candles. So why do you call it a BB squeeze. Is it not just a price squeeze?
2. Agree, there is no logic if TS>TP. But that is how you supposedly did the back test, with TS of 70 and TP of 60 from what I can see in the Strategy Tester report. So why did you test it that way?
3. What type are the MA settings? SMA, EMA or what?
1.It is a "price" squeeze according to "BOLINGER BAND" indicator.
2.It was just a random set,when "USETOMOVEBRAKEVEN==1" & "WHENTOMOVEBE=10" it means that TS moves 10 pips,after movement of price of 10 pips,
3.
MODE_LWMA
3
Linear-weighted averaging
Bollinger band,and The fast moving average used is normally 5 days and slow average is for action is taken and the MA's have not crossed
Just use the parameters listed above.
Thank you for making this open source.
I was able to replicate your result using "control points" model for data but unfortunately using metatrader's data with Every Tick the results are not good at all..
Soon i will note a link to an improved version.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
BOLINGER BAND SQUEEZE:
Author: Aharon Tzadik