Experts: BOLINGER BAND SQUEEZE - page 2

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raposter:
Many EAs that are generously posted on the forum, including this one, trade on every tick rather than at a bar completion.  These EAs often  perform well in the Strategy Tester using the "control points" mode, but this is totally misleading.  Even the Strategy Tester "tick level" mode is not trustworthy for EAs that can open trades at each tick. I suggest using bars for EA trading, not ticks. 

I agree with you, but the use of each tick is very popular apparently thinking that it will generate more profit, I will try to convert it to the price of opening a candle soon.

 

BB S

All traders who do not know how to perform back tests have a training video that explains how to perform back tests,

Many people turn to me on the grounds that they performed tests when they actually run the EA with default data,

There is no reason not to perform the back tests correctly when there is a training video !

I'm sure you're not lying and say it does not work when there are good results,

If you need to learn to perform back tests,see the video !

 
I agree with what you said 100%. but you have used faulty data. see mismatched chart errors. Also, without an equity stop, mt4 DD statistics are lies. mt4 may say 8%, but if you put an equity stop at 67% that same test may close all trades. eg mt4 tester may say 8% dd but equiyt stop closes trades at 67% equity. MT4 strategy tester is a liar.
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