Use tips in the Freelance service! - page 3
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Because you violated Rules
Sorry, I missed that, I thought because he send the telegram contact first, and I didn't send my contact, it will be okay. I am wrong, sorry.
If I want to do job without using the freelance service and declare it on the first page of my MQL profile. Would this be against site rules?
For example, what if I type something like " I only accept payments via PayPal, Skrill or Bank Transfers. I am not using the Metaquotes Freelance Jobs Service " and waiting communication channels specified in my profile or private message for customers to contact me?
If I want to do job without using the freelance service and declare it on the first page of my MQL profile. Would this be against site rules?
For example, what if I type something like " I only accept payments via PayPal, Skrill or Bank Transfers. I am not using the Metaquotes Freelance Jobs Service " and waiting communication channels specified in my profile or private message for customers to contact me?
Yes Its Against the rule, please see number 3 :
Yes Its Against the rule, please see number 3 :
How can I create my own automated trading bot that is hands free with 95 percent accuracy.
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Where Do I start from?
Sergey Golubev, 2024.06.24 06:35
How to earn money by fulfilling traders' orders in the Freelance service
MQL5 Freelance is a specialized service for trading application developers. Traders come here when they need custom-made trading robots, indicators, and other utility apps developed in MQL5/MQL4, Python, C++, and other modern programming languages.