Use tips in the Freelance service! - page 3

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Rashid Umarov:

Because you violated Rules


Sorry, I missed that, I thought because he send the telegram contact first, and I didn't send my contact, it will be okay. I am wrong, sorry.

 

If I want to do job without using the freelance service and declare it on the first page of my MQL profile. Would this be against site rules?
For example, what if I type something like " I only accept payments via PayPal, Skrill or Bank Transfers. I am not using the Metaquotes Freelance Jobs Service " and waiting communication channels specified in my profile or private message for customers to contact me?

 
Ahmet Metin Yilmaz #:

If I want to do job without using the freelance service and declare it on the first page of my MQL profile. Would this be against site rules?
For example, what if I type something like " I only accept payments via PayPal, Skrill or Bank Transfers. I am not using the Metaquotes Freelance Jobs Service " and waiting communication channels specified in my profile or private message for customers to contact me?

Yes Its Against the rule, please see number 3 :


 
Biantoro Kunarto #:

Yes Its Against the rule, please see number 3 :


Actually i knew this rule. But some people has this kind of info in their info in the community. 
 
How can I create my own automated trading bot that is hands free with 95 percent accuracy.
 
1393577428 #:
How can I create my own automated trading bot that is hands free with 95 percent accuracy.

Post your requirements as a job in the Freelance section.

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Where Do I start from?

Sergey Golubev, 2024.06.24 06:35

How to earn money by fulfilling traders' orders in the Freelance service

How to earn money by fulfilling traders' orders in the Freelance service

MQL5 Freelance is a specialized service for trading application developers. Traders come here when they need custom-made trading robots, indicators, and other utility apps developed in MQL5/MQL4, Python, C++, and other modern programming languages.


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