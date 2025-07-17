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I just found that I can't take another job too, I don't know what's going on, is there another developer have same problem with me?
How much open jobs do you have ? Maybe you reached the limit.
No Just only have 1 job
I don't know why, I thought I was banned by the admin ( I don't know for what reason) but I can see my name in this site is normal
No Just only have 1 job
There is no button :
I don't know why, I thought I was banned by the admin ( I don't know for what reason) but I can see my name in this site is normal
Maybe relate to payments outside of mql5 or use decompile code or error from website.
By the way, how we can send this report to MQL5, because the service desk is for financial operation only.
Try the ServiceDesk anyway, if you can't work it's a financial issue.
Ok thanks
I don't know why, I thought I was banned by the admin ( I don't know for what reason) but I can see my name in this site is normal
Because you violated Rules