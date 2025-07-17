Use tips in the Freelance service! - page 2

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Biantoro Kunarto:
I just found that I can't take another job too, I don't know what's going on, is there another developer have same problem with me?
How much open jobs do you have ? Maybe you reached the limit.
 
Alain Verleyen:
How much open jobs do you have ? Maybe you reached the limit.

No Just only have 1 job

 

I don't know why, I thought I was banned by the admin ( I don't know for what reason) but I can see my name in this site is normal

 
Biantoro Kunarto:

No Just only have 1 job

What do you see if you open this job ? I have a Send button and all is normal for me.
 

There is no button :


 
By the way, how we can send this report to MQL5, because the service desk is for financial operation only.
 
Biantoro Kunarto:

I don't know why, I thought I was banned by the admin ( I don't know for what reason) but I can see my name in this site is normal

Maybe relate to payments outside of mql5 or use decompile code or error from website.

 
Biantoro Kunarto:
By the way, how we can send this report to MQL5, because the service desk is for financial operation only.
Try the ServiceDesk anyway, if you can't work it's a financial issue.
 
Alain Verleyen:
Try the ServiceDesk anyway, if you can't work it's a financial issue.

Ok thanks

 
Biantoro Kunarto:

I don't know why, I thought I was banned by the admin ( I don't know for what reason) but I can see my name in this site is normal

Because you violated Rules


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