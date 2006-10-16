Indicators: Renko Charts
Range Bars are price-driven bars, with each bar having a required minimum high-low range.
Once the range requirement is reached, the first tick to break outside that range
will begin a new bar (and become the opening price of that new bar). A 0. 75 Range
Bar chart of ES with volume can be seen below. Notice that the height/range of
each bar is 0.75. Also notice that each bar opens at a price outside of the high/low
range of the previous bar. And last, notice that each bar closes at either it's
high or it's low. These are the three rules of range bars.
- Each bar must have a high/low range equal to the range specified. The high/low range of a bar can exceed the range specified in certain situations (gaps) but can never be less that the range specified.
- Each bar must open outside the high/low range of the previous bar.
- Each bar must close at either it's high or it's low.
With Range Bars (and Change Bars), new bars will only be formed when price is moving. When prices gets stuck in a tight range for an extended period of time, horizontal screen real estate will not be wasted with multiple bars that would have formed had the periodicity been volume or time driven.
For Range Bars, the high/low range of each bar is essentially held constant, while time and volume are variables.
I've developed range bar charts for MT4 for one of my clients. It is a script which is similar to the period_converter.mq4 script. It creates a new chart which can be opened in the offline mode. You can drop any indicator on it and trade on it too. It is updated in a real time and for history it models ticks based on 1M bars. Anyone interested in this product can contact me at www.mqlservice.net
I've developed range bar charts for MT4 for one of my clients. It is a script which is similar to the period_converter.mq4 script. It creates a new chart which can be opened in the offline mode. You can drop any indicator on it and trade on it too. It is updated in a real time and for history it models ticks based on 1M bars. Anyone interested in this product can contact me at www.mqlservice.net
I've set up w shop where you can find Constant Range Bars and Renko Bars scripts. They work real time and you can put any indicator on a chart. It works like period converter, therefore if you input a standard MT4 time then probably it should be possible to use these bars in backtesting (but I haven't try this so I am not 100% sure). CBR are here and Renko here.
Hi Collector, one thing I'd b very interested to see would be the possibility to draw Range Bars. Sometimes referred to as Constant Range Bars or Nicolellis range bars they basically ignore the time element and will form a new bar after a specific range has been covered low to high or high to low. Below is a brief description of what I mean:
Range Bars are price-driven bars, with each bar having a required minimum high-low range. Once the range requirement is reached, the first tick to break outside that range will begin a new bar (and become the opening price of that new bar). A 0. 75 Range Bar chart of ES with volume can be seen below. Notice that the height/range of each bar is 0.75. Also notice that each bar opens at a price outside of the high/low range of the previous bar. And last, notice that each bar closes at either it's high or it's low. These are the three rules of range bars.
- Each bar must have a high/low range equal to the range specified. The high/low range of a bar can exceed the range specified in certain situations (gaps) but can never be less that the range specified.
- Each bar must open outside the high/low range of the previous bar.
- Each bar must close at either it's high or it's low.
With Range Bars (and Change Bars), new bars will only be formed when price is moving. When prices gets stuck in a tight range for an extended period of time, horizontal screen real estate will not be wasted with multiple bars that would have formed had the periodicity been volume or time driven.
For Range Bars, the high/low range of each bar is essentially held constant, while time and volume are variables.
Thanks for sharing this indicator. Here is the Renko expert advisor.
Thanks for sharing this indicator. Here is the Renko expert advisor.
Can anyone advise on how to reference this using iCustom
I get this error written to the journal
RENKO_2 EURUSD,H1: unknown subwindow number -1 for ObjectCreate function
I'm using this as the reference
iCustom(NULL, 0, "RENKO_2",20,1,1);
The Renko-implementation here suffers the lack of choosing the datasource.
Reasons:
- The original renko implementation just draws bricks according to the Close()-Bar.
- This is a bit misleading and leads to stopouts because the stop will occur on the respective High() or Low().
This implementation below allows the choosing of different datasources in addition to the Close()-Bar. The datasource is configurable as an input parameter which defaults to "3" (Close).
The value range of the parameter is: 0=Open 1=High 2=Low 3=Close 4=HL
HL means that High() is used when drawing an UP-Brick and Low() is used when drawing a DOWN-Brick. This is the most useful parameter because it takes care of up- and downpeaks when drawing bricks.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| RENKO-2.1.mq4 | //| Copyright � 2005, ����������� �������� | //| http://www.traderstools.h15.ru | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright � 2005, ����������� ��������" #property link "http://www.traderstools.h15.ru" //---- #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 4 // // Datasource-Parameters #define DS_PAR_NULL -1 #define DS_PAR_HIGH 1 #define DS_PAR_LOW 0 // //---- input parameters extern string sDatasource="0=Open 1=High 2=Low 3=Close 4=HL"; extern int iDatasource=3; extern int Porog = 50; extern color ColorOfFon = White; extern color Color1 = Blue; extern color Color2 = Red; //---- buffers double Lab[]; double HU[]; double HD[]; double Fon[]; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int init() { IndicatorBuffers(4); IndicatorShortName("RENKO(" + Porog + "pt, " + DataSourceDesc() + ")"); //---- indicators SetIndexStyle(0, DRAW_LINE,EMPTY, 0, ColorOfFon); SetIndexBuffer(0, Lab); SetIndexLabel(0, "RENKO"); SetIndexEmptyValue(0,0); SetIndexStyle(1, DRAW_HISTOGRAM, EMPTY, 8, Color1); SetIndexBuffer(1, HU); SetIndexLabel(1, NULL); SetIndexEmptyValue(1,0); SetIndexStyle(2, DRAW_HISTOGRAM,EMPTY, 8, Color2); SetIndexBuffer(2, HD); SetIndexLabel(2, NULL); SetIndexEmptyValue(2,0); SetIndexStyle(3, DRAW_HISTOGRAM,EMPTY, 8, ColorOfFon); SetIndexBuffer(3, Fon); SetIndexLabel(3, NULL); SetIndexEmptyValue(3, 0); return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custor indicator deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int deinit() { ObjectDelete("RENKO-" + Porog); return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int start() { int i, ii, j, RenkoBuffShift = 0; double RenkoBuff[]; double RenkoBuff2[]; //---- ArrayResize(RenkoBuff, Bars); ArrayResize(RenkoBuff2, Bars); RenkoBuff[RenkoBuffShift] = DataSource(DS_PAR_HIGH, Bars-1); //---- double pp=Porog*Point; for(i = Bars - 2; i >= 0; i--) { if(RenkoBuffShift > ArraySize(RenkoBuff) - 100) { ArrayCopy(RenkoBuff2, RenkoBuff); ArrayResize(RenkoBuff, ArraySize(RenkoBuff) + Bars); ArrayCopy(RenkoBuff, RenkoBuff2, 0, 0, RenkoBuffShift + 1); ArrayResize(RenkoBuff2, ArraySize(RenkoBuff2) + Bars); } //---- if(RenkoBuffShift == 0) { while(DataSource(DS_PAR_HIGH, i) > RenkoBuff[RenkoBuffShift] + pp) { RenkoBuffShift++; RenkoBuff[RenkoBuffShift] = RenkoBuff[RenkoBuffShift-1] + pp; } //---- while(DataSource(DS_PAR_LOW, i)<RenkoBuff[RenkoBuffShift]-pp) { RenkoBuffShift++; RenkoBuff[RenkoBuffShift]=RenkoBuff[RenkoBuffShift-1]-pp; } } //---- if(RenkoBuff[RenkoBuffShift] > RenkoBuff[RenkoBuffShift-1]) { if(DataSource(DS_PAR_HIGH, i) > RenkoBuff[RenkoBuffShift] + pp) { while(DataSource(DS_PAR_HIGH, i) > RenkoBuff[RenkoBuffShift] + pp) { RenkoBuffShift++; RenkoBuff[RenkoBuffShift] = RenkoBuff[RenkoBuffShift-1] + pp; } } if(DataSource(DS_PAR_LOW, i) < RenkoBuff[RenkoBuffShift] - 2*pp) { RenkoBuffShift++; RenkoBuff[RenkoBuffShift] = RenkoBuff[RenkoBuffShift-1] - 2*pp; while(DataSource(DS_PAR_LOW, i) < RenkoBuff[RenkoBuffShift] - pp) { RenkoBuffShift++; RenkoBuff[RenkoBuffShift]=RenkoBuff[RenkoBuffShift-1]-pp; } } } //---- if(RenkoBuff[RenkoBuffShift] < RenkoBuff[RenkoBuffShift-1]) { if(DataSource(DS_PAR_LOW, i) < RenkoBuff[RenkoBuffShift] - pp) { while(DataSource(DS_PAR_LOW, i) < RenkoBuff[RenkoBuffShift] - pp) { RenkoBuffShift++; RenkoBuff[RenkoBuffShift] = RenkoBuff[RenkoBuffShift-1] - pp; } } if(DataSource(DS_PAR_HIGH, i) > RenkoBuff[RenkoBuffShift] + 2*pp) { RenkoBuffShift++; RenkoBuff[RenkoBuffShift] = RenkoBuff[RenkoBuffShift-1] + 2*pp; while(DataSource(DS_PAR_HIGH, i) > RenkoBuff[RenkoBuffShift] + pp) { RenkoBuffShift++; RenkoBuff[RenkoBuffShift] = RenkoBuff[RenkoBuffShift-1] + pp; } } } } //---- ������ ������ ObjectCreate("RENKO-" + Porog, OBJ_RECTANGLE, WindowFind("RENKO(" + Porog + "pt)"), 0, 0, 0, 0); ObjectSet("RENKO-" + Porog, OBJPROP_TIME2, Time[0]); ObjectSet("RENKO-" + Porog, OBJPROP_PRICE2, High[ArrayMaximum(RenkoBuff)]*2); ObjectSet("RENKO-" + Porog, OBJPROP_COLOR, ColorOfFon); for(i = 0; i < Bars; i++) { Lab[i] = 0; HU[i] = 0; HD[i] = 0; Fon[i] = 0; } if(RenkoBuffShift > Bars - 100) { for(i = 0; i <= Bars - 100; i++) RenkoBuff[i] = RenkoBuff[i+RenkoBuffShift-(Bars-100)]; RenkoBuffShift = Bars - 100; } for(i = 1; i <= RenkoBuffShift; i++) Lab[RenkoBuffShift-i] = RenkoBuff[i]; for(i = 1; i <= RenkoBuffShift; i++) { if(RenkoBuff[i] > RenkoBuff[i-1] && RenkoBuff[i-1] > RenkoBuff[i-2]) { HU[RenkoBuffShift-i] = RenkoBuff[i]; HD[RenkoBuffShift-i] = RenkoBuff[i-1]; Fon[RenkoBuffShift-i] = RenkoBuff[i-1]; } if(RenkoBuff[i] > RenkoBuff[i-1] && RenkoBuff[i-1] < RenkoBuff[i-2]) { HU[RenkoBuffShift-i] = RenkoBuff[i]; HD[RenkoBuffShift-i] = RenkoBuff[i] - pp; Fon[RenkoBuffShift-i] = RenkoBuff[i] - pp; } if(RenkoBuff[i] < RenkoBuff[i-1] && RenkoBuff[i-1] < RenkoBuff[i-2]) { HD[RenkoBuffShift-i] = RenkoBuff[i-1]; HU[RenkoBuffShift-i] = RenkoBuff[i]; Fon[RenkoBuffShift-i] = RenkoBuff[i]; } if(RenkoBuff[i] < RenkoBuff[i-1] && RenkoBuff[i-1] > RenkoBuff[i-2]) { HD[RenkoBuffShift-i] = RenkoBuff[i] + pp; HU[RenkoBuffShift-i] = RenkoBuff[i]; Fon[RenkoBuffShift-i] = RenkoBuff[i]; } } return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double DataSource(int dir, int i) { switch (iDatasource) { case 0: return(Open[i]); break; case 1: return(High[i]); break; case 2: return(Low[i]); break; case 3: return(Close[i]); break; case 4: switch (dir) { case DS_PAR_HIGH: return(High[i]); break; case DS_PAR_LOW: return(Low[i]); break; } } } string DataSourceDesc() { switch (iDatasource) { case 0: return("O"); break; case 1: return("H"); break; case 2: return("L"); break; case 3: return("C"); break; case 4: return("HL"); break; } }
dear forum
i am interested in using renko indicator. but all the indicators which are available here when used open a subchart and not the main chart. so, various other indis like a simple MA cant be attached to it. the moment you attach it, it gets attached to the main chart!
what is the solution? OR is there any renko indicator which opens as main chart?
also, on various portals, e.g. stockcharts.com the renko option is given with ATR settings to determin the brick size. is there any indicator available here which has the same function?
thks in advance
rahul
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Renko Charts:
Author: Collector