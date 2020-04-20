Indicators: Optimize cross Moving average - page 3
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Have you ever worked on using the speed of tick? I looked at the speed indicators years ago and your post reminded me of them, back then I was unable to understand how to use them and today I have no idea.
I know, I miss something for ma EA. It works and makes profit -- if I turn off the optimiation and set it to MA 6/138 or something. Addind money management saves some losses help missing good trades. Spead of tick or volume may help avoiding to trade into slow market. Another idea is to predict the next swing using the macd oszilator.
Predicting the next swing without using some NeuralNet might be risky (hit and miss like using ZZ indi?). Someone uses multiple time frames of MACD in attempt at predicting the trend to help minimise risk.
I had a look to see if there is anything similar for swing prediction using MACD as you desribe but the nearest is this one. The original thread is in French so use translator.
Here is the link.
http://www.forexfactory.com/showpost.php?p=3196798&postcount=1533
http://www.forex-info.org/techniques-de-trading
If you try using the speed of tick then please do let me know how well it works.
This MA EA works reasonably well and is profitable as it is.
It is not trading during consolidation periods when it is only trading sideways within a tight range.
http://codebase.mql4.com/en/code/7534
I found out, that consolidation periods are not that big problem, but fast price movements. On this price movement in EURUSD 1 minute it looses because the MA crosses too late to end the trade in profit. The same can happen in any time frame. Using stop loss is not the solution because stop loss either makes losses if it is too loose or makes the EA not entering in a profitable trade. In this case, Price hits slow MA would have helped to exit the trade.
On the other side, it calculates good values for the consolidation in EURCHF by simply working with two relative slow MAs because this pair has long sidwards periods and a few big movements.
Could this indicator code be changed to help find the best zigzag settings or RSI or other indicators
Hello Thomas,
Your MAProfit indicator runs well, it looks like gaining profits under M15 and M30 timeframe. But there are some points can be improved.
It repaints sometimes, leading to opening and closing orders improperly. Then how to modify or fix?
To test the indicator and strategy, we have to develop and EA according to the signals. It should have stoploss and takeprofit. You mentioned you have developed an EA, can you send to me by email or post on mql4.com?
If the gains orders are more than the losing orders, that will be OK.
I hope to receive your great EA soon, appreciate.
email: shaqichen@qq.com; shaqichen@163.com;
Peter
I did not understand, how it changes the MA with time frames.Please explain.
Did u created EA ?
I've not looked at the code yet, but judging from the triangles the indicator points on the chart, it looks like you enter a new trade magically at the open price of the bar which will generate the MA cross.
Then - after the cross has really been generated, you exit the old trade. In other word - your optimizations seems to posess some magical vision of the future regarding the entries...
m.
Hello tflores, it is a very usefull indicator.
When I compile it I get these errors. What should I do?