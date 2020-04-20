Indicators: Optimize cross Moving average
I can't upload the mql file. sorry. I don't know why.
Here is a description and code for avoiding trading in a consolidated market with Moving Average Inidcators.
I'm VERY new to programming but interetesd in Moving Averges as well.
I'd like to try your EA with the Consalidations trade lockout once you get it integrated if you are willing to share it.
Regardless, good luck and I hope this helps
i was thinking how to auto optimize moving average cross over yesterday.
good to see such script around.
Here is a description and code for avoiding trading in a consolidated market with Moving Average Inidcators.
I'm VERY new to programming but interetesd in Moving Averges as well.
I'd like to try your EA with the Consalidations trade lockout once you get it integrated if you are willing to share it.
Regardless, good luck and I hope this helps
Hi, I already made an EA out of it, however it is mostly loosing, so the working title is now "GTA" - Greece Trading Automat (you need a bailout after using it), if you think, you are paying too much taxes, you may give it a try.
I think the idea of forexavatar is good, designing some kind of channel and testing for a breakout. An easier way to avoid consolidation problems may be looking at slower periods like 50/200. Some literatur also recommends creating a band with two MAs, one for the open price and one for the close price.
I can't upload the mql file. sorry. I don't know why.
I'm not sure just what exactly it is that you want to upload, but I am looking for the list of types of uploads that MQL allows. I'm not finding it but I believe they allow text uploads. You might try saving it as a VERY rudimentary (DOS) text with the most basic word processer you can find so it doesn't ad all sorts of control codes to it.
Another option is to post it somewhere on the web and supply the URL to it.
Here is a description and code for avoiding trading in a consolidated market with Moving Average Inidcators.
I'm VERY new to programming but interetesd in Moving Averges as well.
I'd like to try your EA with the Consalidations trade lockout once you get it integrated if you are willing to share it.
Regardless, good luck and I hope this helps
Hi, I already made an EA out of it, however it is mostly loosing, so the working title is now "GTA" - Greece Trading Automat (you need a bailout after using it), if you think, you are paying too much taxes, you may give it a try.
I think the idea of forexavatar is good, designing some kind of channel and testing for a breakout. An easier way to avoid consolidation problems may be looking at slower periods like 50/200. Some literatur also recommends creating a band with two MAs, one for the open price and one for the close price.
I'm not sure just exactly what it is that you are refereing to with the 'ForExAvatar'.
I've been accomplishing the same function by measuring the price with an iMA at some (adjustable) point in the previous bar timeFame with an iMA and then I program an adjustable minimum difference between it and the closing price of the current bar before it is allowed to place a new order. I have it so that this miminum pip level can either include the spread or not. These all take place at the very start of a new bar but I have been having trouble with getting the info from the new bar so currently I'm just using the closing prcie of the previous bar right after the new bar starts.
I've been having trouble getting it to open trades consistantly: it keeps truning them on & off for now apperent reason. I also haven't got closing the trades out working properly yet either. Ahhh the joys of a newbe! NOT!
Good luck to all of us!
I can't upload the mql file. sorry. I don't know why.
I'm to new to know what the 'XO_A_H' are ?
Enlighten us prey tell if you would.
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Optimize cross Moving average:
Author: Thomas Quester