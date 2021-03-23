Experts: Renko-Fractals-Grid

New comment
 

Renko-Fractals-Grid:

This EA uses "Renko" box size on MetaTrader 4 chart. When a Renko box is created (not visible, only calculated in pips) and price reaches the level where there was a fractal, the EA enters a trade.

It is recommended to use the EA on 1 Hour and smaller timeframes (on larger timeframes the fractal rules are reversed).


Inputs

  • Atr - Enable ATR indicator value as Renko box size (values: 0-1).
  • BOX1 - Renko box size in pips (values: 5-100).
  • CandlesToRetrace - Number of candles to wait for Renko box (values: 10-100).
  • USEMOVETOBREAKEVEN - Enable "no loss" break even system (values: 0-1).
  • WHENTOMOVETOBE - When to move break even (values: 10-100).
  • PIPSTOMOVESL - How much pips to move stop loss (values: 10-100).
  • Lots - Lots size (values: 0.01-10).
  • TrailingStop - Trailing Stop (values: 10-100).
  • Stop_Loss - Stop Loss (values: 10-100).
  • MagicNumber - Magic number (values: 1-100000).
  • TakeProfit - Take Profit (values: 10-100).

renko1

renko2

Author: Aharon Tzadik

 

Any recommended settings/inputs for M1 and M5?

Thanks.

 
TraderLooser:

Any recommended settings/inputs for M1 and M5?

Thanks.

Try performing back test using the values listed above,  also try  testing with the vlues of:TakeProfit =10,TrailingStop =10\Stop_Loss =10.

G o o d l u c k.

 
Aharon Tzadik:

Try performing back test using the values listed above,  also try  testing with the vlues of:TakeProfit =10,TrailingStop =10\Stop_Loss =10.

G o o d l u c k.

I've been using a demo account with the values listed in the image above, in M1 charts with 7 different currency pairs.

In 10-11 hours, only one position was opened.

Is this the usual behavior of this EA?

Thanks in advance.

 
TraderLooser:

I've been using a demo account with the values listed in the image above, in M1 charts with 7 different currency pairs.

In 10-11 hours, only one position was opened.

Is this the usual behavior of this EA?

Thanks in advance.

Yes, I'll update the code so you will be able to open multiple trades at the same time.

 
Aharon Tzadik:

Yes, I'll update the code so you will be able to open multiple trades at the same time.

Thanks, great!

One more question:

I'm using Metatrader 4 with a MacBook

As you might know, it's not possible to install EAs in Metatrader with the Mac.

I was only able to install your EA through the "Code Base" terminal.


When you update the EA will the "Code Base" download automatically update?

 
TraderLooser:

Thanks, great!

One more question:

I'm using Metatrader 4 with a MacBook

As you might know, it's not possible to install EAs in Metatrader with the Mac.

I was only able to install your EA through the "Code Base" terminal.


When you update the EA will the "Code Base" download automatically update?

You will probably need to download the file again...

 

thank you so much great work sir

but i see only open sell not open buy is this ok sir ?

thank you again

 
abdullahj:

thank you so much great work sir

but i see only open sell not open buy is this ok sir ?

thank you again

Hello

You're wrong, the EA can open buy and sell trades,try working with "EURUSD" h1 timeframe.

 
Aharon Tzadik:

Hello

You're wrong, the EA can open buy and sell trades,try working with "EURUSD" h1 timeframe.

i did i use only eurusd h1 but open ony sell
 
abdullahj:
i did i use only eurusd h1 but open ony sell

Did you check in the Experts log?

Do you have both buy and sell enabled in the EA common tab?

12345
New comment