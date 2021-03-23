Experts: Renko-Fractals-Grid
Any recommended settings/inputs for M1 and M5?
Thanks.
Any recommended settings/inputs for M1 and M5?
Thanks.
Try performing back test using the values listed above, also try testing with the vlues of:TakeProfit =10,TrailingStop =10\Stop_Loss =10.
G o o d l u c k.
Try performing back test using the values listed above, also try testing with the vlues of:TakeProfit =10,TrailingStop =10\Stop_Loss =10.
G o o d l u c k.
I've been using a demo account with the values listed in the image above, in M1 charts with 7 different currency pairs.
In 10-11 hours, only one position was opened.
Is this the usual behavior of this EA?
Thanks in advance.
I've been using a demo account with the values listed in the image above, in M1 charts with 7 different currency pairs.
In 10-11 hours, only one position was opened.
Is this the usual behavior of this EA?
Thanks in advance.
Yes, I'll update the code so you will be able to open multiple trades at the same time.
Yes, I'll update the code so you will be able to open multiple trades at the same time.
Thanks, great!
One more question:
I'm using Metatrader 4 with a MacBook
As you might know, it's not possible to install EAs in Metatrader with the Mac.
I was only able to install your EA through the "Code Base" terminal.
When you update the EA will the "Code Base" download automatically update?
Thanks, great!
One more question:
I'm using Metatrader 4 with a MacBook
As you might know, it's not possible to install EAs in Metatrader with the Mac.
I was only able to install your EA through the "Code Base" terminal.
When you update the EA will the "Code Base" download automatically update?
You will probably need to download the file again...
thank you so much great work sir
but i see only open sell not open buy is this ok sir ?
thank you again
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Renko-Fractals-Grid:
This EA uses "Renko" box size on MetaTrader 4 chart. When a Renko box is created (not visible, only calculated in pips) and price reaches the level where there was a fractal, the EA enters a trade.
It is recommended to use the EA on 1 Hour and smaller timeframes (on larger timeframes the fractal rules are reversed).
Inputs
Author: Aharon Tzadik