Experts: Renko-Fractals-Grid - page 3

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Aharon Tzadik:

Hello

Do not work with a live account Before you test the EA on a demo account,

Error 4109 can occur for several reasons: you did not enable automatic trading,

Or your broker does not allow automatic trading, anyway wait for software update.

Error 4109 is related to the Terminal only, nothing to do with the broker.
 
Aharon Tzadik:

Hello

Do not work with a live account Before you test the EA on a demo account,

Error 4109 can occur for several reasons: you did not enable automatic trading,

Or your broker does not allow automatic trading, anyway wait for software update.t

Tested for 2 days. Works well in DEMO, gaining 12% for 5 major pairs

In live, it worked, but i need to manually close the trade.

No issues with broker or automatic trade. Setting of STOP LOSS depends on the pair and broker.
Example for USD/CAD stop level for my broker is 40, so i adjusted accordingly.

Please re-look into the code, please

 
zamans98:

Tested for 2 days. Works well in DEMO, gaining 12% for 5 major pairs

In live, it worked, but i need to manually close the trade.

No issues with broker or automatic trade. Setting of STOP LOSS depends on the pair and broker.
Example for USD/CAD stop level for my broker is 40, so i adjusted accordingly.

Please re-look into the code, please

Live trading differs from  demo trading,

There is a concept called freez level, in which the broker may not accept requests to close/open a trade,

The broker decides at any moment what is  the freeze distance, there is also the price difference between Ask and Bid,

There is also the spread price that the broker can decide the price at any moment .

The EA can not "fight" all prices,prices can be considered and accordingly the stops are placed,

You need to consider all the  prices above ,

This is the reason the trades will not close when you reach the price you wanted but only after a certain distance that is the calculation of all these prices,

Also please Wait for update.

You can contact your broker and ask him about  the  prices.

 
Alain Verleyen:
Error 4109 is related to the Terminal only, nothing to do with the broker.

Thank you for the clarification.

[Deleted]  
Hello
I think the (EA) does not work well because there is only one transaction in 10 years.

Here are the photos.


PB?

 
Raphael Chabbert:
Hello
I think the (EA) does not work well because there is only one transaction in 10 years.

Here are the photos.



Maybe you have a history problem and you do not have enough data, try testing on a daily time frame,let me check this.

 

Still having STOP LEVEL error. Tried 3 brokers. DEMO account have a stop level of 0 and another one at 10

Secondly, it will STOP trading after a day or two. Need to manually reload the terminal, then it will start opening trades.

Surely this will failed in LIVE account. 

Can you revisit it and update?

on the second note, please make another version with EMA , say 34/200

Basic Principles - Trading Operations - MetaTrader 5
Basic Principles - Trading Operations - MetaTrader 5
  • www.metatrader5.com
is an instruction given to a broker to buy or sell a financial instrument. There are two main types of orders: Market and Pending. In addition, there are special Take Profit and Stop Loss levels. is the commercial exchange (buying or selling) of a financial security. Buying is executed at the demand price (Ask), and Sell is performed at the...
 
zamans98:

Still having STOP LEVEL error. Tried 3 brokers. DEMO account have a stop level of 0 and another one at 10

Secondly, it will STOP trading after a day or two. Need to manually reload the terminal, then it will start opening trades.

Surely this will failed in LIVE account. 

Can you revisit it and update?

on the second note, please make another version with EMA , say 34/200

What is the number of error that you are getting

 
why not working now ? not open anything 2 week
 
abdullahj:
why not working now ? not open anything 2 week

The last upgrade was with an error. Please wait for the next upgrade.

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