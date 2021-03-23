Experts: Renko-Fractals-Grid - page 3
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Hello
Do not work with a live account Before you test the EA on a demo account,
Error 4109 can occur for several reasons: you did not enable automatic trading,
Or your broker does not allow automatic trading, anyway wait for software update.
Hello
Do not work with a live account Before you test the EA on a demo account,
Error 4109 can occur for several reasons: you did not enable automatic trading,
Or your broker does not allow automatic trading, anyway wait for software update.t
Tested for 2 days. Works well in DEMO, gaining 12% for 5 major pairs
In live, it worked, but i need to manually close the trade.
No issues with broker or automatic trade. Setting of STOP LOSS depends on the pair and broker.
Example for USD/CAD stop level for my broker is 40, so i adjusted accordingly.
Please re-look into the code, please
Tested for 2 days. Works well in DEMO, gaining 12% for 5 major pairs
In live, it worked, but i need to manually close the trade.
No issues with broker or automatic trade. Setting of STOP LOSS depends on the pair and broker.
Example for USD/CAD stop level for my broker is 40, so i adjusted accordingly.
Please re-look into the code, please
Live trading differs from demo trading,
There is a concept called freez level, in which the broker may not accept requests to close/open a trade,
The broker decides at any moment what is the freeze distance, there is also the price difference between Ask and Bid,
There is also the spread price that the broker can decide the price at any moment .
The EA can not "fight" all prices,prices can be considered and accordingly the stops are placed,
You need to consider all the prices above ,
This is the reason the trades will not close when you reach the price you wanted but only after a certain distance that is the calculation of all these prices,
Also please Wait for update.
You can contact your broker and ask him about the prices.
Error 4109 is related to the Terminal only, nothing to do with the broker.
Thank you for the clarification.
Here are the photos.
Here are the photos.
Maybe you have a history problem and you do not have enough data, try testing on a daily time frame,let me check this.
Still having STOP LEVEL error. Tried 3 brokers. DEMO account have a stop level of 0 and another one at 10
Secondly, it will STOP trading after a day or two. Need to manually reload the terminal, then it will start opening trades.
Surely this will failed in LIVE account.
Can you revisit it and update?
on the second note, please make another version with EMA , say 34/200
Still having STOP LEVEL error. Tried 3 brokers. DEMO account have a stop level of 0 and another one at 10
Secondly, it will STOP trading after a day or two. Need to manually reload the terminal, then it will start opening trades.
Surely this will failed in LIVE account.
Can you revisit it and update?
on the second note, please make another version with EMA , say 34/200
What is the number of error that you are getting
why not working now ? not open anything 2 week
The last upgrade was with an error. Please wait for the next upgrade.