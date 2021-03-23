Experts: Renko-Fractals-Grid - page 5
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Hello
You have not checked the EA with a back test.
You only copied my result and ran the same result of an old test,this is a mistake.
and not only did you make a mistake once you tell me you've repeated the same action with all the EAs.
Learn how to perform a real back test.
google it.
I work with EAs for more than 2 years and I've tested a lots of systems.
My systems can reproduce my backtest results on every platform and pc in the world.
I can't understand your reply....
My only goal to with that backtest of your EA is to check that, in same period and with same parameters as you, I can have same results (just to get a starting point), and this doesn not happen.
So, how have you obtained that beautiful equity lines if backtesting the EA in the same method as you produce a totally different results?
Let me know where I'm wrong, please!
Thanks
Each platform has a different database of history
You can not achieve the same result if you copy data from one platform to another.
In addition, test results vary from day to day.
You need to perform the test in a way that suits your platform
In the STRTEGY TESTER window
1. Set the minimum and maximum values and resubmit the test in the EXPERT PROPERTIES tab
2. Schedule dates to match the history of your platform
3. Press START in the OPEN PRICES ONLY option and use the best result
Test examples of different platforms:
I understand your point... In your example you have also used different TF, Spread and input parameters of EA... it is obvious that they will produce different result...
I've tried a lot of systems in different platforms and yes, result can be different, but in a negligible way... with same environment parameters results MUST be similar, a system that work only with adjusted parameters and only on specific historical data is a ultra-optmized system that will never performs good in the future, I'm not right?
I really like the logic of your system but I cannot test it in a good way... Profit factor is always under 1.00 and i'm very sad about it
Yes, I can try to optimize parameters to make it work good, but this is defeating the robustness of the trading system to make it looks good in report but not in the reality!Also, testing systems that use breakeven, stop loss and take profit with OPEN PRICES ONLY is not a good way, it is always better to use CONTROL POINTS also if you use only HLOC informations.
Again
You make a mistake and do not test in the right way
Take a look at all the screenshots
In the first screenshot appears profit factor :2.10
And in the second screenshot appears profit factor :1.87
You said yourself that the results should be similar.
Check that you are not working with an ECN broker.
Use "OPEN PRICES ONLY" option .
Again
You make a mistake and do not test in the right way
Take a look at all the screenshots
In the first screenshot appears profit factor :2.10
And in the second screenshot appears profit factor :1.87
You said yourself that the results should be similar.
Check that you are not working with an ECN broker.
Use "OPEN PRICES ONLY" option .
All traders who do not know how to perform back tests have a training video that explains how to perform back tests,
Many people turn to me on the grounds that they performed tests when they actually run the EA with default data,
There is no reason not to perform the back tests correctly when there is a training video !
I'm sure you're not lying and say it does not work when there are good results,
If you need to learn to perform back tests,watch the video !
hello,
thank you for your useful ea code.
Please find something weird in the ea code and check if it's correct.
Source code
Modified Code
Thank you for your comment, fixed.