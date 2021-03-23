Experts: Renko-Fractals-Grid - page 4
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this update can open buy and sell no problem ?
Yes,there should be no problem.
Can you add the option to take only buy or only sell trades ?
No need for that,You already have it in mt4:double click on the EA in Navigator window, then go to the tab "Common",then choose from "positions"- Only Long/ Only Short/ Long&Short.
why i cant open 0.1 just open 0.01 ?
thank you
why i cant open 0.1 just open 0.01 ?
thank you
Set "MaximumRisk=0",then use any lotsize you prefer.
hello,
I was trying to make this EA work in my tester and I am getting the following error. …. RENKO FRACTALS GRID EURUSD,H1: FractalsDownPrice1.0. in my journal entry.. can you help me out??
Thanks,
Brian
hello,
I was trying to make this EA work in my tester and I am getting the following error. …. RENKO FRACTALS GRID EURUSD,H1: FractalsDownPrice1.0. in my journal entry.. can you help me out??
Thanks,
Brian
Hello
This is not an error message, the robot EA notifies you that it has found a fractal up or down.
Hello,
can you explain why all EA from you produce very different and worse equities when I try to backtest with same parameters and in the same period of your screenshots?
This is an example with this EA (but I have problems with all other EA from you...)
Hello
You have not checked the EA with a back test.
You only copied my result and ran the same result of an old test,this is a mistake.
and not only did you make a mistake once you tell me you've repeated the same action with all the EAs.
Learn how to perform a real back test.
google it.