Experts: MACD-STOCH Trader - page 2
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It has been over a year since anyone has commented about this EA.
I liked the use of MACD and Stochastics and decided to try it out. I tried it out on EURUSD on 1H. The EA performed horrible. So I decided to see if I could make it better.
I used Alpari-US Demo account with $10,000. I insured my historical data was as current as I could get it from Alpari-US. I then optimized MACD and Stochastic settings in the settings all at the same time and allowed it to optimized all possibilities. After 14 hours and over 15,000 permeations I got the presets that could make this work.
I took the presets and did forward testing on the EURUSD 1H. At first I was in trades that turned to be winners. I was up almost 100 Pips in 48 hours. I then saw a lot of losing trades and suddenly I was down ove 300 Pips. I looked over the results and found that a lot of the trades had turned on me. I looked at the EURUSD D1 to see what was the trend on the pair and found that all of the losses were trades that went against the trend.
Knowing this, I edited the EA to incorporate 2 SMA on D1 and added it to the logic so if the trend was long, only BUY trades were allowed. Likewise, if the trend was short, only SELL trades were allowed..
I then re-optimized the EA and found the backtesting results achieved a higher profit. As we all know, backtesting is never dependable but to see if your logic is working. I then did forward testing on EURUSD 1H and waitied to see how it would run.
It took longer for the EA to take a trade but it did and it initially started to go against me. However, as the trade progressed, it slowly came back and closed with a profit. Another trade opened and followed a similar path. On the two trades that the EA made, I had made 84 PIPS!.
I then optimized GBPUSD on 1H and got its preset saved. I forward tested that pair. The pair finally opened a trade and was also successful. The trade netted me another 22.5 Pips! I seem to have hit on something perhaps.
I then optimized USDCHF & USDJPY and saved those preset and loaded them on their charts. They have not traded yet but it has only been less than a day. I hope to see them trade by next week and I will let you know what happens.]
Would welcome discussion about this. If this does works out, I will then try it on my live account and see how it trades then. If it looks successful there, I would be happy to share what I found with the members of this forum.
I make no statement that I am an expert at Forex trading or an Expert at programming. Programming is a hobby for me and I want to make an EA work for me to improve my trading. I know some of you have your doubts when you see anyone write a positive comment/review. I am just trying out some things and sharing what I have gotten so far. Constructive comments are always welcomed.
Happy trading
-Vince
Hi All,
So as my previous post had mentioned, I liked this EA and have been trying to improve its performance. I have some results to share with you today for the 4 pairs I am trading with this EA.
As you can see from my forward testing, EURUSD, GBPUSD and USDCHF had profits. USDJPY had big losses. I will work on that pair's settings more.
Again, I welcome discussion about this. I will forward test to the end of March and if the 3 pairs continue to prove profitable, I will load them on my Live Account. If it looks successful there, I would be happy to share what I found with the members of this forum.
I make no statement that I am an expert at Forex trading or an Expert at programming. Programming is a hobby for me and I want to make an EA work for me to improve my trading. I know some of you have your doubts when you see anyone write a positive comment/review. I am just trying out some things and sharing what I have gotten so far. Constructive comments are always welcomed.
Happy trading
-Vince
Function "IsExpired" is not referenced and will be removed from exp-file
Fuction "Contains" is not referenced and will be removed from exp-file
Function "CreateTLine" is not referenced and will be removed from exp-file
Function "CreateVLine" is not referenced and will be removed from exp-file
Function "CreateHLine" is not referenced and will be removed from exp-file
Function "CreateText" is not referenced and will be removed from exp-file
Function "UpdateTextLabel" is not referenced and will be removed from exp-file
This Message come to "Compile". Whats this?
The EA already runs 1 week one Trade EUR/USD H1. The settings are from the set file.
What do I make wrong?
Hi All,
So as my previous post had mentioned, I liked this EA and have been trying to improve its performance. I have some results to share with you today for the 4 pairs I am trading with this EA.
As you can see from my forward testing, EURUSD, GBPUSD and USDCHF had profits. USDJPY had big losses. I will work on that pair's settings more.
Again, I welcome discussion about this. I will forward test to the end of March and if the 3 pairs continue to prove profitable, I will load them on my Live Account. If it looks successful there, I would be happy to share what I found with the members of this forum.
I make no statement that I am an expert at Forex trading or an Expert at programming. Programming is a hobby for me and I want to make an EA work for me to improve my trading. I know some of you have your doubts when you see anyone write a positive comment/review. I am just trying out some things and sharing what I have gotten so far. Constructive comments are always welcomed.
Happy trading
-Vince
Hi Vince, looks like you are having some good results with this. any chance you are willing to share?
Cheers - Migzie edit- sorry just re read your post u will share after testing live results, got ya sorry, best of luck!
Hi, any feedback on how the forward testing went?
Thanks
Hello.
Not sure what drives this EA, it either backtests superbly or horribly, nothing in between.
Been running it on a small live account and so far it's doing fine.
It doesn't pick up the changes so fast and the SL with the set file provided is huge.
Anyone using it and care to comment or share other settings for this EA?
TIA.
[EDIT]
And after two weeks of working well, it took a few hours of trend change to wipe my account, it's like a martingail only without the multiplying part, I think. It opens trades and keeps opening them even though there is a clear change in trend direction.
If it's still being developed, maybe the author could have a look at this.
Ciao.
Non sei sicuro di ciò che spinge questo EA, essa detiene backtests superbamente o orribilmente, niente in mezzo.
Stato in esecuzione su un piccolo conto dal vivo e finora sta facendo bene.
Non raccogliere i cambiamenti così velocemente e la SL con il file set fornito è enorme.
Chiunque utilizzi e la cura per commentare o condividere altre impostazioni per questo EA?
TIA.
[EDIT]
E dopo due settimane di lavorare bene, ci sono voluti un paio d'ore di cambiamento di tendenza per pulire il mio conto, è come un martingail solo senza la parte moltiplicare, credo. Si apre mestieri e li rimane aperto anche se c'è un netto cambiamento nella direzione di tendenza.
Se è ancora in fase di sviluppo, forse l'autore potrebbe avere uno sguardo a questo.