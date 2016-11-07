Experts: MACD-STOCH Trader
Hi! I'm new here...
I've been tried to find a EA which have a good performance but not necessarely has a good profit and thus how I don't know to write the codes I studies all that I like and change some variables which I use in my manually traders... and then I found your EA and tested using my variables from MACD and STOCHASTIC... The result is below.
I can say that the period analised was 2008.07.07 until 2009.12.08 and we got 114 negociations (~=6,3 per month) in EURUSD H1 started balance account 10.000USD using 0.2 LOT and the win positions was 76 (199USD per win) agaist 38 (-196usd per loss) losses and the finally result was 77,16% profit.
I'd like that you send me your e-mail to send the complete variables which I used.
CONGRATULATIONS MY EXPERT!!!!!
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This EA is awesome really. I am testing forward to it with a tp of 25 pips and a stoploss of 100 it gives me over 93% winning trades so far I keep it up to date in a few weeks and if in a month I still make profits with it I shoot it to my live no doubts. Thank you very much for this awesome idea
Hello,
Can you share with us your setup for this EA?
Thanks
I have spent all week optimising this robot and back tested it which has produced great results, i have tried to get it to start it live yesterday but it will not work on my ecn broker, please can you update it so that it works on ecn brokers ?
HI i am using Iamfx.com and as it is an ecn broker when i use this expert it will not trade with a stoploss or take profit.
Would it be possible max buys and max sells to this expert, rather than just total max trades ?
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MACD-STOCH Trader:
Author: Firmin