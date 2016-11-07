Experts: MACD-STOCH Trader

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MACD-STOCH Trader:

EA based on MACD and STOCH. It will be helpful, if you test this EA with other currencies and report me, thx.

Author: Firmin

 

I will attache tomorrow a Backtest from the last 2 weeks with a few currencies from my FxPro account.

Please send me your emailaddress if you would like to have the BAcktest results from me.

 

Tested on eurusd H1 over the last 5 months with default settings. It will open only one or two trades per month, so something must be wrong.

[Deleted]  

Hi! I'm new here...

I've been tried to find a EA which have a good performance but not necessarely has a good profit and thus how I don't know to write the codes I studies all that I like and change some variables which I use in my manually traders... and then I found your EA and tested using my variables from MACD and STOCHASTIC... The result is below.




I can say that the period analised was 2008.07.07 until 2009.12.08 and we got 114 negociations (~=6,3 per month) in EURUSD H1 started balance account 10.000USD using 0.2 LOT and the win positions was 76 (199USD per win) agaist 38 (-196usd per loss) losses and the finally result was 77,16% profit.

I'd like that you send me your e-mail to send the complete variables which I used.


CONGRATULATIONS MY EXPERT!!!!!

[Deleted]  

Добавьте к советнику BolingerBands

"add to a counselor BolingerBands "

 
7bit:

Tested on eurusd H1 over the last 5 months with default settings. It will open only one or two trades per month, so something must be wrong.

Your data quality is probably rubbish.

[Deleted]  
Galation:
7bit:

Tested on eurusd H1 over the last 5 months with default settings. It will open only one or two trades per month, so something must be wrong.

Your data quality is probably rubbish.


No. probably you don't load the set
 

This EA is awesome really. I am testing forward to it with a tp of 25 pips and a stoploss of 100 it gives me over 93% winning trades so far I keep it up to date in a few weeks and if in a month I still make profits with it I shoot it to my live no doubts. Thank you very much for this awesome idea

[Deleted]  
I have spent all week optimising this robot and back tested it which has produced great results, i have tried to get it to start it live yesterday but it will not work on my ecn broker, please can you update it so that it works on ecn brokers ?
[Deleted]  

Hello,


Can you share with us your setup for this EA?

Thanks

rjpickup:
I have spent all week optimising this robot and back tested it which has produced great results, i have tried to get it to start it live yesterday but it will not work on my ecn broker, please can you update it so that it works on ecn brokers ?
[Deleted]  

HI i am using Iamfx.com and as it is an ecn broker when i use this expert it will not trade with a stoploss or take profit.

Would it be possible max buys and max sells to this expert, rather than just total max trades ?

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