Indicators: wajdyss_SSL_channel_chart_alert_indicator_v2

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wajdyss_SSL_channel_chart_alert_indicator_v2:

This indicator for draw an Arrows for buy & sell , it's Depends on SSL channel chart Indicator http://forum.m-e-c.biz/t29121.html

Author: Wajdi MURAD

[Deleted]  

ridiculous

wajdyss, where is real authors names and copyrights?

 
fxxx:


wajdyss, where is real authors names and copyrights?

why you say that ?



i added a arrows and alert only & I say a real name of indicator



a copyrights of SSl Channel is



"mladen"


"mladenfx@gmail.com"





[Deleted]  
wajdyss:
fxxx:

ridiculous

wajdyss, where is real authors names and copyrights?

why you say that ?

i added a arrows and alert only & I say a real name of indicator

...

why?

because you're the author of labels, not author of indicator

because you threw away (took off) real authors names and copyrights, you put your own name, you stated - you're author and all authorship and copyrights belongs to you now - and that's not good

 
fxxx:
wajdyss:
fxxx:


wajdyss, where is real authors names and copyrights?

why you say that ?

i added a arrows and alert only & I say a real name of indicator

...

why?

because you're the author of labels, not author of indicator

because you threw away (took off) real authors names and copyrights, you put your own name, you stated - you're author and all authorship and copyrights belongs to you now - and that's not good



I did not write my name only, but wrote the name of the indicator "SSL_Channel", which I also developed

I have put my name because I added an arrows and alert for this Indicator,However, I put the name of the indicator that I developed a wajdyss_SSL_Channel


, then I wrote a real name for SSL Channel Indicator programmer :

"mladen"



"mladenfx@gmail.com

[Deleted]  

wajdyss wrote:

....I did not write my name only, but wrote the name of the indicator "SSL_Channel", which I also developed ....

You Developed the Indicator !! LOL! - You don't even know what "to develop the indicator" means !

all you "developed" is a very useful labels which makes you the "author" of any ind. you bother to stick it into... : ))))

.

wajdyss, next time you stealing (borrowing) someone work (intellectual), it's better not to cut-off real authors names...

 
fxxx:



I think once I put the name of the indicator after the names of the original proof of the indicator and the original author

indicator SSL_Channel like moving averages and RSI and ADX indicators

I have relied on indicators of the former name of indicators
wajdyss_MA
wajdyss_ADX
wajdyss_RSI

Just to name the indicator after the names of the original show is the right of the indicator, which was adopted by the original

[Deleted]  

then next time take somebody's book, put your labels with your name and arrows, name it after youself - and put yourself as an author : ))))

wajdyss,

Plagiat (plagiarism) - cocedered a very disgraceful doing

 
fxxx:

As I put the name of the original indicator, and then put the name of the author & his E-mail, there is no plagiarism

[Deleted]  
wajdyss:

As I put the name of the original indicator, and then put the name of the author & his E-mail, there is no plagiarism

wajdyss, see the code: you didn't put name of the author (only your own name) - there is plagiarism

Downloaded: 361
Download:
WAJDYSS_SSL_channel_chart_alert_indicator_v2.mq4 (5.3 Kb)

#property copyright "wajdyss"
#property link "wajdyss@yahoo.com"

 
fxxx:
wajdyss:

As I put the name of the original indicator, and then put the name of the author & his E-mail, there is no plagiarism

wajdyss, see the code: you didn't put name of the author (only your own name) - there is plagiarism

Downloaded: 361
Download:
WAJDYSS_SSL_channel_chart_alert_indicator_v2.mq4 (5.3 Kb)

#property copyright "wajdyss"
#property link "wajdyss@yahoo.com"


i mean i wrote the original indicator "ssl_channel", then i wrote a "ssl_channel indicator" author


in comments


"mladen"



"mladenfx@gmail.com"

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